Catholic district chief jailed for Indonesian land scam

Former district chief Agustinus Ch Dula has been sentenced to seven years in prison and fined US$69,000 for graft. (Photo supplied)

An Indonesian court has sentenced a Catholic former district chief to seven years in prison in a high-profile case related to an embezzlement scandal involving government land.

Agustinus Ch Dula, a two-term chief who was forced to relinquish his post in East Nusa Tenggara province’s West Manggarai district, was also fined US$69,000.

The sentence, read out on June 30, was lower than the 15 years demanded by prosecutors.

Judge Ibnu Kholik at the Kupang Corruption Court said Dula had sought to "enrich himself" by exploiting his position.

Dula was accused of allowing 30 hectares of government land near a beach in the tourist resort of Labuan Bajo on Flores island to be illegally given to residents, who sold it on to an investor.

The judge said Dula should have blocked the move but instead joined the conspiracy and received some proceeds from the sale.

This shows that the government is actually part of the problem. I hope this helps to stop this kind of evil practice

Losses to the state amounted to US$9.2 million, prosecutors said.

Another 18 people were also charged in connection with the case.

They included two Italians, Massimiliano De Reviziis and Nizardo Fabio, who were accused of brokering the land deal to a hotel owner. Prosecutors have demanded prison terms of 14 and 13 years in prison respectively. The verdict in their trial is due to be given next week.

Yosef Sampurna Nggarang, a local activist who is following the case, said he hoped this sentence will serve as an important lesson to people in positions of power.

"This shows that the government is actually part of the problem. I hope this helps to stop this kind of evil practice," he said.

Labuan Bajo, designated a prime tourist destination by the national government, has become a target for investors, which has sent land prices soaring in recent years.

It has given rise to a number of land disputes including people falsely claiming ownership of land with bogus title deeds.

Such cases have seen people target land owned by the Diocese of Ruteng, according to Father Marthen Jenarut, chairman of the diocese's Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission.

One case involved two plots of land near Labuan Bajo that were purchased from local people in 1993 but later claimed by four individuals in 2016 who said they had certificates for the plots.