Catholic communicators seek ways to build peace

The sixth SIGNIS World Congress in Seoul is expected to share global Catholic experiences in the digital world

Dr Paolo Ruffini, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, speaks during the inaugural ceremony of the sixth SIGNIS World Congress in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 16. (Photo: SIGNIS)

Catholic communicators from across the globe are discussing ways to build peace for a better world by using digital technology at their once-in-four-year gathering in the South Korean capital Seoul.

Modern digital technology could be used to alleviate loneliness and build love-based relationships for a better tomorrow, said Paolo Ruffini, the head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication at the opening of the SIGNIS World Congress on Aug. 16.

SIGNIS is a global forum of Catholic audio-visual communication experts, recognized by the Vatican.

Digital technology could be used both as a friend and a foe, Ruffini said in his keynote speech at the three-day meeting of some 300 media professionals from across five continents.

“The only way to respond to the challenge of technology is not to think of it as an idol. But also not to demonize it,” he said.

“We know very well that only a relationship — a connection based on love — can make us less lonely, can last, and make us happy,” he added.

“It is up to us, as a church, to understand what to do to make our tomorrow better than today"

Ruffini also shared a message from Pope Francis by reminding the communicators of the need to build a better tomorrow with technology.

“It is up to us, as a church, to understand what to do to make our tomorrow better than today, and technology woven with ethics, imbued with that spirit of gratuitousness, gift, and sharing that is the divine breath that animates us,” he said.

The global forum meets every four years to explore common themes, share experiences, and study and respond to the changes in society and the media.

SIGNIS president, Helen Osman, said the organization's board has decided to “enter into the synod process” of “walking together” with all sections of Catholics.

“When we communicate deeply on a spiritual level, we listen, not just to the words but to the experiences of others and our entire self in mind, body and spirit become engaged in the communication … the synodal process creates communion through communication,” she said.

She said more and more “young people, both men, and women, are seeking a place at the table. We're so delighted. We have our young journalists here with us and others who are participating” online.

"We have to make efforts to expand in our society the good value that the Church has"

She recalled that Pope Francis has identified clericalism “as a major obstacle to increasing collaboration and co-responsibility of the laity, especially women."

“Over and over as a Catholic journalist, as a Catholic communicator, I have heard stories of people who are knocking, waiting, seeking, asking to have a role that is more than just showing up for an event or participating in prayer or donating money,” she said.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul said that he is hopeful that communicators would rethink the magnitude of the digital world and information divide.

“Technology divide creates and deepens conflict and confrontation,” the prelate said.

“The Church needs to play a role to advocate attractiveness of human meetings and gatherings, we have to make efforts to expand in our society the good value that the Church has,” he added, asking Catholic communicators to take the lead in this process.

On the first day, Vietnamese priest Father Anthony Le Duc in his paper addressed pastoral communication challenges in a "hyper-connected yet alone" world.

Loreto nun Sister Teresia Wamuyu Wachira from Kenya in her presentation discussed “connected yet lonely: the virtual world and the mirage of belonging.”

Natasa Govekar from the Pontifical Gregorian University discussed the need to gain “a new perspective and shift from dismay to hope” in the ever-increasing digital technology.

“Media ecology: for a sustainable future: visions from the present” was the topic discussed by Professor Paolo Granata from the University of Toronto.

For the first time, the conference is available on metaverse, where participants can interact and participate through virtual reality or augmented reality headsets.

