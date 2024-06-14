News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Catholic Church is busy with 'Holy Games' project

Project by French bishops and Paris archdioceses gains momentum with focus on 'sport and faith' for 2024 Paris Olympics
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower on June 7 ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower on June 7 ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo: AFP)

Caroline de Sury, OSV News
Published: June 14, 2024 05:39 AM GMT
Updated: June 14, 2024 05:42 AM GMT

In the run-up to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, opening on July 26, the "Holy Games" project, launched for the occasion by the French bishops and the Archdioceses of Paris, is gaining momentum with a growing number of events on the theme of "sport and faith."

Lay French communicator Arnaud Bouthéon has been working on this project since 2021. He is an expert in creating major missionary events within the church, and passionate about sport.

"I have done a lot of work in the sports business," he explained to OSV News. "And I have been interested in the links between sport and faith for years."

Bouthéon wrote a book on this theme, titled "Like an Athlete of God." "I like to use sports imagery to illustrate Christian virtues when I talk to young people. Sport is akin to spiritual combat," he said. "St. Paul used the metaphor of the athlete to encourage Christians -- exactly like a coach seeks to stimulate his players."

Bouthéon recounted the beginning of the Holy Games story. "We met with the International Olympic Committee at a very early stage," he said. "We introduced ourselves, saying that as the Catholic Church, we wanted to help mobilize people around this joyful project of unity. We were very well received."

The Holy Games responded to an IOC request for a chaplaincy in the Olympic Village, which will welcome over 10,000 athletes July 26-Aug. 11. A vast 4,300-square-foot structure has been designed north of Paris to accommodate representatives of the Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist faiths. Some 40 specially trained Catholic chaplains, who love sport, will take turns being on duty for the duration of the Olympic Games.

The demand for spiritual assistance during the Games is high. Requests exceeded 8,000 in the pre-pandemic Games, The Associated Press reported, ranging from mental health concerns to a pre-competition blessing to coping with a sudden death in the family back home.

Each religion received 538 square feet of the tent-like structure -- a venue with a basic mandate to welcome athletes and provide worship information.

But it's not only about chaplaincy. The Holy Games project also worked to encourage parishes close to emblematic Olympic sites to open their doors "in a fraternal and festive atmosphere" to 15 million to 20 million visitors and sport fans, Bouthéon said. Over 70 parishes will be welcoming visitors, offering religious services in different languages. More than 2,000 young people are preparing to volunteer during their summer vacations to help parishes with a record crowd.

The official launch of the Holy Games took place in September 2023, at the iconic St. Mary Madeleine Church in the heart of Paris, known as La Madeleine, whose architecture is reminiscent of ancient Greek temples. During the launch, Auxiliary Bishop Philippe Marsset of Paris blessed a chapel dedicated specifically to the athletes.

During the Olympic Games, they will be able to deposit prayer intentions there, thanks to a touch screen, and leave their contact details if they wish to get in touch with a chaplain.

"The Madeleine church is a strategic headquarters for the Holy Games," Bouthéon explained. "It concretizes our objective of creating a Catholic presence at these (Olympic) Games, by serving as a media sounding board to enable the church to make its message of faith heard, through sport, which embodies many of the values the church promotes."

For several months, the Holy Games have been organizing festive gatherings, debates, conferences, theater, sports tournaments, youth testimonials, radio and TV broadcasts.

Recent events included the "Paris églises tour," a 6.2-mile run on April 28, from Notre Dame Cathedral to other Parisian churches, including the Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal on Rue du Bac, site of an apparition of the Virgin Mary in 1830.

Soccer matches and tournaments, including those for priests, are also part of the project. On June 17, priests, deacons and bishops from the eight dioceses of Paris and its suburbs will come together for a soccer championship named the "Pater Cup" in the Olympic city of Villepinte, north of Paris.

The Olympic flame arrived in France May 8 from Greece, through the port southern city of Marseille, aboard a three-masted ship called the Belem.

Holy Games organizers also have arranged for religious sites to be part of the Olympic torch's route through France, before it arrives in Paris. "The idea was to promote sanctuaries, monasteries and the like, while helping to mobilize people to contribute to the general joy," Bouthéon explained.

On May 19, the Olympic flame passed through the sanctuary of Lourdes, in the presence of pilgrims, and the Paralympic flame will pass through on Aug. 25. The Paralympic Games will take place in Paris from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

A few days before the opening of the Olympic Games, a July 19 Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris in La Madeleine, in the presence of IOC President Thomas Bach. Bishop Emmanuel Gobilliard of Digne, a keen sportsman himself, will take part as the Holy See's special delegate to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. French President Emmanuel Macron may also be present, sources told OSV News.

Right before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, organized at the heart of the city, at the Seine River, where thousands of athletes will be sailing in the flotilla westward at sunset, the Cathedral of Saint-Denis will host a vigil to bless the athletes July 25.

"Sport calls us to surpass ourselves," Bouthéon said. "The Christian faith is part of this approach. But it goes even further, since it wants to lead us to Paradise, following Christ who opens the way for us."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Peter Hla of Pekhon, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Raul Bautista Dael of Tandag, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Sebastião Mascarenhas of Baroda , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Alexander Pyone Cho of Pyay, Myanmar
Read More...
Latest News
Zero allocation in budget irks Pakistan's minorities
Zero allocation in budget irks Pakistan's minorities
Myanmar’s army bombs villages to stop advancing rebels
Myanmar’s army bombs villages to stop advancing rebels
Church in political soup of its own making in India’s Odisha
Church in political soup of its own making in India’s Odisha
Indians pay homage to victims of deadly Kuwait fire
Indians pay homage to victims of deadly Kuwait fire
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.