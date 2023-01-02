News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Catholic church attacked in India’s Chhattisgarh state

A mob of indigenous people vandalized the church and even injured a top police officer

Catholic church attacked in India’s Chhattisgarh state

The inside of Sacred Heart Church in Narayanpur village in the Bastar district of India’s Chhattisgarh state, which was attacked on Jan. 2 following a conflict between indigenous people following animist religion and those following the Christian faith. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 02, 2023 12:56 PM GMT

Updated: January 02, 2023 12:57 PM GMT

An irate mob attacked a Catholic church in a village in India’s Chhattisgarh state in the latest violence linked with ongoing strife between indigenous people following the animist religion and those following the Christian faith.

Hundreds of villagers armed with wooden sticks and iron rods marched into the Sacred Heart Church at Edka village in Narayanpur district in the state’s forested, mineral-rich southern region on Jan. 2.

The attackers smashed the church’s glass windows, destroyed the church’s altar, crucifix, statues, and strew around consecrated hosts, besides smashing the furniture.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The mob also vandalized a Marian grotto and the presbytery in the village.

“A tense situation prevails here,” said Father Jomon Devasia, the parish priest of Sacred Heart Church.

“The mob destroyed everything, the Church and the presbytery,” he said.

The priest lamented that the more than five decades old Church was rebuilt five years back and now everything inside it had been destroyed.

The violence broke out when a group of indigenous animist people was protesting earlier clashes in which some of their people were reportedly injured. The protest turned violent and a mob barged into the compound of the church.

Members of the mob began to pelt stones at the church and then they broke open the church doors.

Police personnel accompanying the protesters tried to stop the mob from attacking the church. Some of them were reportedly injured while doing so.

District Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar sustained head injuries.

Church sources said the social strife had its roots in the non-Christian indigenous people insisting that their Christian counterparts give up the Christian faith and return to their traditional animist practices. But those following Christianity refused to comply, leading to clashes.

More than 1,000 indigenous people following the Christian faith were driven out of their homes in the villages near Narayanpur in the past couple of months, Church sources said.

Many were assaulted, their houses were forcibly occupied, crops were destroyed and domestic animals were killed, alleged victims of the co-coordinated attacks.

Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur based in the state capital Raipur said the attack has nothing to do with Hindus opposing religious conversion to Christianity.

“The attacks have nothing to do with religious conversions as has been made out. It is a clear case of law and order problem,” he said.

“The state police did not initiate action against groups that unleashed violence against Christians earlier. Now, they are fearlessly attacking us,” Archbishop Thakur told UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic church attacked in India’s Chhattisgarh state Catholic church attacked in India’s Chhattisgarh state
Asian leaders hail Pope Benedict’s work for peace, harmony Asian leaders hail Pope Benedict’s work for peace, harmony
Phil Catholics urged to fight misinformation, fake news Phil Catholics urged to fight misinformation, fake news
Caritas seeks aid for thousands of Filipino flood victims Caritas seeks aid for thousands of Filipino flood victims
Demolition of gutted Cambodian casino gets underway Demolition of gutted Cambodian casino gets underway
Retired Taiwanese archbishop dies at 94 Retired Taiwanese archbishop dies at 94
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Balasore

Diocese of Balasore

The 25,918-square kilometer diocese covers the civil districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar in eastern

Read more
Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Heze Diocese covers eight counties, a district, and a development area. The Diocese was separated from the

Read more
Diocese of Laohekou

Diocese of Laohekou

Xiangfan is the second largest city in Hubei province in central China. After the reshuffling of Hubei dioceses in

Read more
Diocese of Jingxian

Diocese of Jingxian

In a land area of 8.815 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the administrative divisions of Hengshui City,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.