X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Catholic church attacked in conflict-ravaged Myanmar

Immaculate Conception Church in Phruso township hit by artillery fire, no casualties reported

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 15, 2021 05:27 AM GMT

Updated: October 15, 2021 09:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishop renews battle cry against dam project

Oct 12, 2021
2

Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal

Oct 12, 2021
3

Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary

Oct 14, 2021
4

Cambodia cancels Water Festival due to pandemic

Oct 12, 2021
5

Magazine wants probe into Indian Catholic clergy

Oct 13, 2021
6

Philippine priest takes jibes at Duterte's retirement plan

Oct 12, 2021
7

Sanitary workers on 'suicide mission' in Pakistan

Oct 12, 2021
8

Vietnamese priest takes God's love to remote Hmong villages

Oct 13, 2021
9

The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan

Oct 14, 2021
10

Indonesian govt to compensate 400 bomb victims

Oct 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholic church attacked in conflict-ravaged Myanmar

A motorcyclist waits for Buddhist monks to pass as they collect alms along a street in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Oct. 11. (Photo by AFP)

A Catholic church in Kayah state, a Catholic stronghold in eastern Myanmar, has been damaged by indiscriminate military shelling.

Immaculate Conception Church in Phruso township was hit by artillery fire on Oct. 13. Phruso is 32 kilometers from Loikaw, capital of Kayah state.

Church leaders said there were no casualties despite the building’s roof and walls being badly damaged and the windows being broken by the shelling.

Father Francis Soe Naing, chancellor of Loikaw Diocese, said priests and nuns were present when the attack happened but people from the parish had already fled to safe areas.

“There was fighting outside Phruso town but the attack on the church happened despite no clashes in the town,” the priest told UCA News.

It is the fifth Catholic church in Loikaw Diocese to be attacked by the military in five months.

Medicines are in urgent need for the increasing number of internally displaced people despite the Church trying its best to respond to it amid dwindling funds

Sacred Heart Church in Kantharyar, a village near Loikaw, was hit by artillery shelling that killed four Catholics and wounded at least eight others on May 23, while St. Joseph Church in Demoso town, the scene of fierce fighting, was hit by military artillery on May 26. The cathedral and Marian shrine in Pekhon Diocese were also damaged by artillery five months ago.

At least 10 parishes in Loikaw Diocese have been affected by the recent conflict that has displaced more than 100,000 people, including Catholics, who have taken refuge in churches, convents and relatives’ homes.

“Medicines are in urgent need for the increasing number of internally displaced people despite the Church trying its best to respond to it amid dwindling funds,” Father Soe Naing said.

He added more aid will be needed for displaced people as they abandon their traditional agricultural work.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The latest attack on a church came as fighting intensified between the military and the Karenni Army and local defense forces in Kayah state and neighboring Shan state.

Kayah state, a remote and mountainous region, is regarded as a stronghold of Catholicism in the Buddhist-majority country. About 90,000 Catholics live in the state with a population of 355,000.

The rising conflict in the country, especially Kayah, Chin and Kachin states, has resulted in churches being shelled and raided. Priests and pastors have been arrested while many unarmed civilians, including Christians, have been killed.

Christian leaders including Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon have called for the protection of religious buildings as places of worship and the cultural property of a community covered by international protocols.

The Southeast Asian nation is on the brink of civil war after intense fighting in several areas in the eight months since the coup on Feb. 1

On Oct. 3, Pope Francis made a fresh appeal for peace in the beleaguered country as he implored “the gift of peace” from God for the nation which has suffered through so much pain in recent months.

He has repeatedly called for military leaders to stop the violence, release all detained people and pursue dialogue to seek peace.

The Southeast Asian nation is on the brink of civil war after intense fighting in several areas in the eight months since the coup on Feb. 1.

Civilians from ethnic regions, including predominantly Christian areas in Kayah, Chin, Kachin and Karen states, have borne the brunt of the renewed conflict where people have long faced oppression and persecution under iron-fisted military rule for more than five decades.

The conflict sparked by the coup has forced more than 240,000 people out of their homes, triggering a humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Catholic volunteers in Vietnam recount serving Covid patients
Catholic volunteers in Vietnam recount serving Covid patients
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi gagged by junta
Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi gagged by junta
Pacquiao open to backing Robredo in Philippine poll
Pacquiao open to backing Robredo in Philippine poll
Pope's Timor-Leste visit depends on vaccination drive
Pope's Timor-Leste visit depends on vaccination drive
Cambodia rejects poor ranking in 'rule of law' index
Cambodia rejects poor ranking in 'rule of law' index
Support Us

Latest News

A victory for press freedom amid oppression
Oct 15, 2021
Pope to visit migrant hotspot Lesbos on Greece visit
Oct 15, 2021
Catholic volunteers in Vietnam recount serving Covid patients
Oct 15, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021
Caritas Pakistan focuses on women for disaster relief
Oct 15, 2021
Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi gagged by junta
Oct 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021
India-China border conflict risks spiraling out of control
Oct 15, 2021
The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal
Oct 12, 2021
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021

Features

Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
Young Thais resort to desperate measures to protest unjust law
Oct 14, 2021
The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary
Oct 14, 2021
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
When a Catholic ambassador is not quite devout enough

When a Catholic ambassador is not quite "devout" enough
Pope assures UN of Churchs commitment to overcoming world hunger

Pope assures UN of Church’s commitment to overcoming world hunger
What is the meaning of life

What is the meaning of life?
Catholic bishops urge Hondurans to vote responsibly

Catholic bishops urge Hondurans to vote responsibly
Successor of missing Greek Orthodox bishop appointed in Aleppo

Successor of missing Greek Orthodox bishop appointed in Aleppo
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.