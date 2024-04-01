News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Catholic charity threatens India's security, says Hindu group

Caritas India’s work among tribal people and Dalits or former untouchables does not auger well with Hindu groups
Caritas India’s humanitarian activities among India’s downtrodden people have always invited the wrath of pro-Hindu groups.

Caritas India’s humanitarian activities among India’s downtrodden people have always invited the wrath of pro-Hindu groups. (Photo: caritasindia.org)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 01, 2024 12:13 PM GMT
Updated: April 01, 2024 12:20 PM GMT

A pro-Hindu group has demanded a federal probe into the activities of Caritas India, the social service organization of the national Catholic bishops' conference, saying they threaten India's national, social, and economic security.

The Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), which is aligned with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has written to the federal home ministry, seeking a probe into the activities of the social service organization of the  Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India.

Its activities “are a threat to the national, social and economic security of Bharat [India],” LRPF stated on March 21 on social media feeds.

A Caritas India official, who did not want to be named told UCA News on April 1, that "these are false allegations. We comply with government norms in letter and spirit.” 

In its March 21 complaint, the pro-Hindu group sought to cancel Caritas India’s Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license, which is necessary to receive donations from outside the country.

“Caritas India is raising funds from abroad through the FCRA channel in the name of various welfare activities,” the forum accused.

The federal home ministry is in charge of the FCRA registrations. Several NGOs in India are facing increasing scrutiny and cancellation of their FCRA licenses since the BJP came to power in 2014.

The Hindu group's complaint said Caritas India is projecting tribal people and Dalits as “the only poor in India.”

The focus on these two groups, who together make up nearly 26 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people, is “to divide society,” it accused.

The economic incentives from the Catholic charity are "being utilized to motivate tribal people and Dalits to abandon their ancestral faiths" to embrace Christianity, it alleged.

“Frequent visits are conducted by Caritas India’s global partners like Caritas Australia to India to monitor the nation’s mineral resources and to create social disharmony through religious conversions,” it noted in the complaint.

Conversion of tribal people and Dalits mostly take place in the central Indian states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh where they have a strong presence, the NGO noted.

Dalits and tribal people, who follow their traditional worship practices, are grouped as Hindus under India’s Census, a practice started by colonial British officers for practical administrative purposes.

The Caritas India official said the complaint "seems to be an attempt to create discord and confusion among people during the general election.” 

The seven-phased national polls to elect members of India's 543-seat parliament will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Modi and his BJP are seeking a third consecutive term in office.

Christians make up a mere 2.3 percent of India's population, about 80 percent Hindu.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Emmanuel Hong Son Nguyên of Ba Ria, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Pulloppillil of Bongaigaon , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Jing Li of Yinchuan, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Pablo Virgilio Siongco David of Kalookan, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Papal visit confirmation enthralls Indonesian Catholics
Papal visit confirmation enthralls Indonesian Catholics
Catholic charity threatens India's security, says Hindu group
Catholic charity threatens India's security, says Hindu group
Board game to offer life lessons to HK’s elderly
Board game to offer life lessons to HK’s elderly
Japan opens its doors wider to foreign workers, refugees
Japan opens its doors wider to foreign workers, refugees
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.