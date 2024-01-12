Catholic body urges Indian govt not to adopt simultaneous polls

Calls One Nation, One Election proposal to hold national, state polls together 'unconstitutional' and 'anti-democratic'

Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a distribution centre in Hyderabad on Nov. 29, 2023. A Catholic body has urged the government to use ballot papers instead to make polls more trustworthy. (Photo: AFP)

A federation of Catholic associations in New Delhi has called on the Indian government not to press ahead with a bid to hold national, state and local polls simultaneously.

The government's "One Nation, One Election" idea to hold the elections at the same time is "unconstitutional" and "anti-democratic," the Federation of Catholic Associations of the Archdiocese of Delhi said on Jan 11.

Conducting simultaneous elections to the parliament and state legislatures "is clearly against democratic principles and the doctrine of separation of powers that our constitution upholds," the federation said in a letter addressed to a High-Level Committee established to examine issues in conducting such elections.

“Any drastic change in our electoral system must be done after legislative deliberation and not based on executive presumption,” it said.

The high-level committee, headed by former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, has been asked to suggest necessary amendments to the constitution and the other required legislative steps to conduct simultaneous polls.

Currently, polls in the country are held based on the Representation of the People Act, of 1950, and the Representation of the People Act, of 1951.

Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuse him and his pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of rushing ahead to establish the hegemony of one language, one religion, and one culture in India, giving prominence to Hindus and Hindi.

The party considers people of other religions, cultures and languages as second-class citizens, violating the secular principles Indian constitution, they say.

The Modi government has introduced the Chief Election Commission (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, which opposition party leaders say makes the nation’s election commission subservient to the central political

The move to conduct polls simultaneously for parliament, assemblies and local bodies can result in national choices overshadowing local issues, critics warned.

The high-level committee was set up on Sept. 2. 2023, and the leader of the largest opposition party in parliament has quit the panel alleging that the idea is “pragmatically non-feasible and logistically un-implementable.”

"Our focus is to highlight the proposal's discordance with the democratic tenets and the federal structure of our nation," said the letter signed by the Catholic Federation president A.C. Michael.

The proposal threatens to erode the principles of federalism, a core component of our constitution, the letter said.

The federation has formed a committee of lawyers and activists to further study the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal after the government on Jan. 5 invited suggestions from the public on conducting simultaneous elections, Michael said.

The deadline for these suggestions is Jan. 15.

India goes to the polls in May and Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.

The 'One Nation, One Election' bid is aimed at influencing the outcome of the state and parliamentary elections this year, the letter alleged.

India conducts the world’s second-most expensive elections after the United States and there are more than 879 million eligible voters among its 1.4 billion people, in 28 provincial states and eight union territories.

The Catholic association also questioned the country's voting method.

India uses Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) under the First Past the Post (FPTP) system to conduct the polls.

The administration claims complete secrecy on making EVMs and the chips used inside them. However, the Catholic Federation urged the government to come clean on the credibility of EVMs.

"We advocate the use of ballot papers," the association said in the letter.

