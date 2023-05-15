Catholic body calls on Indian Church leaders to ‘unite and fight’

Church has to play a prophetic role, it cannot be silent or appear to be supportive of anti-people government, it says

Religious leaders protest against hate speech and violence against Christians in New Delhi on Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)

A group of priests and nuns urged the top Catholic Church leaders in India to bury the hatchet and work for unity to fight against rising persecution against minorities, especially Christians and Muslims.

“A divided Church cannot face a powerful adversary. Hence, the leaders in the Church shall take immediate and urgent steps to settle conflicts within it through a process of dialogue, and foster better cooperation and coordination among the three rites,” said the Forum of Religious for Justice and Peace (FORUM), a group of Catholic priests and nuns in an open letter on May 12.

The letter was addressed to Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), a national body of prelates from the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar, Syro-Malankara and Latin Churches that together make up India’s Catholic community.

More universal than Catholicism?

Mary among Asian religions

“The Catholic Church has to take leadership in networking with other churches and denominations in view of the huge challenges the minorities are facing in India under the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime,” the Forum said.

The letter comes against the background of a lukewarm response from the top leadership of the Church over the persecution of Christians during the sectarian violence in the northeastern state of Manipur.

The violence that began on May 3 has reportedly killed 60 innocent people, injured 230, and displaced over 35,000 people. Some 1,700 houses were destroyed and 100 Churches burnt down in one of the worst targeted attacks on Christians in the state. The actual loss of lives and property is believed to be far more than what has been reported.

“We are upset about the lukewarm response of the official Church to the increasing violence against Christians,” the letter said and expressed disagreement with Catholic leaders including Cardinal George Alencherry, major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, who spoke in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Christians are safe under the Modi regime,” Alencherry said in a recent interview with The Indian Express, an English newspaper.

The letter also reminded Catholic Church leaders about a recent protest against rising attacks against the community by Christians of all denominations in the national capital New Delhi.

“Christians in India, especially the Catholics, are highly confused during this crisis period because of the ambivalent, confusing and even contradicting statements coming out of the Church leaders,” the letter noted.

The Forum further pointed out that while the CBCI president [Archbishop Thazhath] was satisfied with making an appeal for praying for peace in Manipur, Cardinal Anthony Poola, the archbishop of Hyderabad, and Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore had shown courage and compassion to condemn the violence in Manipur.

The letter said the whole country is being led to a disastrous situation of fascism, destruction of democratic institutions, rampant violation of human rights, suppression of any kind of dissent, skyrocketing economic inequalities, and the gifting of public resources and services to some favored billionaire corporate leaders.

“At this crucial juncture, the Church cannot be silent or cannot appear to be supportive of the anti-people government; it has to play a prophetic role. It is our suggestion that the CBCI shall take initiative to organize an ‘All-India Seminar: The Church in India Today’ to evolve policies and strategies to face the current challenges,” it said while suggesting the participation of bishops, priests, religious women, and men, lay women and men, experts in politics, economics, law, media, etc.

“In every crisis lies the seed of an opportunity, states a Chinese proverb," the letter concluded and hoped the Church leaders rise to the occasion, “leaving behind their petty and vested interests, for the sake of the people of India and prove themselves to be good shepherds who do not run away when the wolf comes to attack the sheep."

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here. Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them. Help UCA News publish such great stories. Donate Now

Latest News