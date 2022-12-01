News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Catholic bishops seek mining ban in southern Philippines

Firms are accused of displacing tens of thousands of indigenous peoples and devastating the environment

Catholic bishops seek mining ban in southern Philippines

Open pit mining in South Cotabato province in the Philippines. Catholic bishops are demanding a law to ban mining in the whole of the Mindanao region. (Photo: Marbel Diocese)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: December 01, 2022 03:38 AM GMT

Updated: December 01, 2022 04:27 AM GMT

Catholic bishops from four dioceses in the southern Philippines have called on the country’s lawmakers to draft a law to impose a ban on mining across the entire Mindanao region.

In a joint statement on Nov. 28, the Archdiocese of Davao and the Dioceses of Digos, Tagum, and Mati urged lawmakers to revoke 39 mining licenses in the region to protect the environment and public health.

“Denuded forests due to the logging activities, oceans filled with filth from the waste we excessively throw, rivers quickly drying up from quarrying.… These are an apt aide-memoire as we observe an unprecedented destruction of the environment now described as climate community,” the bishops said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

They said that although they support a bill that seeks to ban both small and large-scale mining, including quarrying, in Davao province. it would be better if there was a region-wide ban.

"Ancestral lands were allegedly sold by fictitious private individuals to corporations"

The prelates insisted that lawmakers should draft another bill that would ultimately revoke the licenses of mining firms in the entire Mindanao region to preserve the ancestral lands of indigenous peoples.

“While the [Davao] bill respects existing mining permits until their expiration, we assert that given the crisis we face, it must be revoked,” the prelates added.

Besides the damage to the environment, private corporations have been accused of land-grabbing ancestral domains of several indigenous peoples in the region.

“Despite the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act and the recognition of ancestral domain of Philippines tribes, ancestral lands were allegedly sold by fictitious private individuals to corporations who were able to get titles over the parcels of land,” Dennis Lugi, a member of the Bagobo tribal group told UCA News.

Lugi was referring to a demonstration held by his tribe in the Davao region after the Mindanao Private Mining Corp. recently evicted hundreds of families for allegedly settling illegally on private property.

“Of course, it was not true. The land was inherited from our forefathers. We have always been the owners and in possession of that piece of property. This was before we heard the news that a mining firm wanted to take over because of potential gold and silver deposits there,” Lugi added.

"The state cannot just legislate laws without giving us an opportunity to defend ourselves"

The bishops say they take their cue to safeguard the environment from Pope Francis’ environmental encyclical Laudato Si.

“As stewards of the environment, we should be acting as keepers of our common home — exercising an intergenerational responsibility that we must all embrace not only in the name of the present generation but also the name of generations yet unborn,” the prelates said.

Riverband Mining Corporation, however, said mining permits were issued through due process, and so private corporations had rights protected under the law.

“We deserve to be heard. The state cannot just legislate laws without giving us an opportunity to defend ourselves. This is part of due process,” the mining firm’s lawyer Richard Ilogar told UCA News.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, a third of the country’s total land area of 30 million hectares contains rich deposits of gold, nickel, copper, and chromite, among other minerals and elements. As of February 2022, there were 55 operating metallic mining sites in the country.

Mining has displaced over 389 indigenous communities involving more than 100,000 people and has contributed to over 142 million tons of sulfur dioxide emitted into the atmosphere because of smelting, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

China signals relaxing zero-Covid policy after protests China signals relaxing zero-Covid policy after protests
Overcoming Christian divisions would give world hope: pope Overcoming Christian divisions would give world hope: pope
US bishops decry rising antisemitism in US US bishops decry rising antisemitism in US
Church urged to focus on African teens living with HIV Church urged to focus on African teens living with HIV
Catholic bishops seek mining ban in southern Philippines Catholic bishops seek mining ban in southern Philippines
Anonymity on Twitter aids child abusers in Japan Anonymity on Twitter aids child abusers in Japan
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.