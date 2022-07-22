Catholic bishop seeks aid for Filipinos stuck in Sri Lanka

Many Filipino migrants are staying back in the hope of regaining employment once situation improves in the island nation

Anti-government demonstrators near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on July 21. Sri Lanka has more than 700 Filipino migrant workers, a majority of whom are looking to stay back instead of being repatriated. (Photo: AFP)

A Catholic bishop has appealed to Filipinos at home and abroad to lend helping hands with donations for assistance and repatriation of migrant workers trapped in crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga, vice-chairman of the Catholic bishops’ Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People, alleged that the government was not doing enough to end the suffering of Filipino migrants languishing in the South Asian country in the midst of a worst economic and political crisis.

“To all Filipinos living here and abroad, I appeal for help. For their safety and their protection, we support the repatriation of our Filipino nationals in Sri Lanka… but the more important issue is after repatriation. They should have means of income to feed their families,” said Bishop Santos, reported Radio Veritas Asia.

The prelate said the government approach must be “holistic” and not only focused on repatriation.

“Bringing them home is important but what they’ll do once they’re in the country is a big issue. Will they be provided with jobs? That is why I appeal to the government and to those in the private sector, please help our fellow Filipinos to earn a living,” Bishop Santos added.

Bishop Santos said that the commission had received reports from several individuals who refused to be repatriated hoping they could still salvage their employment in the country.

“Yes, we have received reports that a certain number of overseas Filipino workers had pleaded the government not to bring them home because they did not want to lose their jobs. They were promised by their company that they would be reinstated. But it’s nearly impossible with all the conflict. It’s a total reboot of the system,” Bishop Santos said.

Besides seeking cooperation from Filipinos at home and aboard, the prelate also urged them to pray for peace in Sri Lanka.

“Let us pray to all those who are suffering in Sri Lanka especially the women and children, that fostering strength and unity they will surpass that crisis and attain the way to progress and prosperity,” he said.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said Sri Lanka has more than 700 Filipino migrant workers, but only 115 were willing to be repatriated.

More than 500 wanted to stay back hoping they would get their jobs back once the political and economic situation have settled down.

“We, in the government, have already helped more than 500 Filipinos who want to stay in Sri Lanka. But I made it very clear to those who wanted to stay – bringing money to Sri Lanka could be a challenge due to regulations it has imposed to tame inflation,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told reporters on July 21.

