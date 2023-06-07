News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Catholic bishop airs community concerns in north India

Deepak Valerian Tauro of Delhi urged authorities to ensure the safety and security of Christians in Haryana state

Catholic bishop airs community concerns in north India

Auxiliary Bishop Deepak Valerian Tauro of Delhi. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

By UCA News reporter, New Delhi

Published: June 07, 2023 10:57 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2023 11:22 AM GMT

A bishop in India’s national capital New Delhi has appealed for the safety and security of the Christian community and its places of worship after two incidents of attacks on Catholic priests in the northern state of Haryana.

“We sincerely urge the state government and law enforcement agencies in Haryana to ensure safety and security of our places of worship and help us to practice our faith without fear,” said Auxiliary Bishop Deepak Valerian Tauro of Delhi in a letter addressed to his Catholics.

The June 5 letter referred to two separate incidents. On June 4, Father Joseph Amalraj was manhandled by a mob of 20-25 people after Sunday Mass at St. Joseph Vaz Catholic Mission Church in Kherki Daula village in Gurugram, formerly Gurgaon.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

In an earlier incident on May 31, Father Vijay Kullu was confronted by a mob demanding the closure of a church in Farrukh Nagar, a small town in Gurugram.

They also objected and uprooted a signboard with, ‘Dino-ki Mata’ (Mother of poor people), written and installed in front of the church.

The Catholic Community is saddened and disturbed by the incidents as their fundamental right to practice their faith as enshrined in the Constitution is under threat, the letter said.

“We, Catholics, are a peace-loving community and we hold our regular prayer services for our own community,” Tauro said while requesting the authorities to create an environment of dialogue to sort out misunderstandings that create animosity.

He said that Amalraj was attacked by a group claiming to be from the Hindu Sena (Hindu Army) after accusing him of organizing conversion activities at the makeshift prayer room at Kherki Daula.

The group also issued an ultimatum to close down all worship activities within a week.

The tin-roofed church, built in 2021 on a rented plot of land near Manesar, an industrial hub in Haryana, serves around 40 Hindi-speaking and 25 English-speaking Catholic families.

In Farrukh Nagar, the mob claimed there were no Christians in town and alleged the church was meant to convert people. They refused to listen or have a dialogue and instead demanded its closure.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two people for allegedly barging into the church in Kherki Daula and assaulting the priest.

Subhash Boken, the police spokesperson said the arrested people were identified as Sachin and Surjeet.  

“We have questioned both of them regarding the attack. Both have cases registered against them previously in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan states. We are trying to identify the other accused,” he said hinting that the arrested duo had a criminal record.

Boken said they were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal intimidation, and causing physical hurt, besides outraging religious feelings.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
JOHN MASCARENHAS
WHY O WHY IS THE BISHOP SENDING MESSAGES TO THE CATHOIC PEOPLE IN DELHI? how does that help the catholics/ chritians who are being assaulted in haryana, mp, up, manipur??? HE WITH HIS OTHER BISHOPS MUST SEND A LETTER OF COMPLAINT TO THE CENTRAL GOVT AND TO THE SUPREME COURT!!
Reply

Latest News

Same sex couples having babies pose a new challenge Same sex couples having babies pose a new challenge
Poverty, hunger drive suicides in North Korea Poverty, hunger drive suicides in North Korea
Catholic bishop airs community concerns in north India Catholic bishop airs community concerns in north India
Indian bishops allege conspiracy against Church-run institutions Indian bishops allege conspiracy against Church-run institutions
Cambodian PM asks Vietnam to extradite Sam Rainsy Cambodian PM asks Vietnam to extradite Sam Rainsy
Activist music teacher jailed in one-party-ruled Vietnam Activist music teacher jailed in one-party-ruled Vietnam
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Calbayog

Diocese of Calbayog

In a land area of 5,591 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil jurisdiction of the province of

Read more
Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Kuzhithurai is a city in Kanniyakumari district in the  Tamil Nadu state. It is the administrative headquarters of

Read more
Diocese of Sibu

Diocese of Sibu

The Diocese of Sibu is located on the central part of Sarawak. When it became a diocese in 1986 it covered the Sibu,

Read more
Archdiocese of Palembang

Archdiocese of Palembang

The early history of the Catholic Church in South Sumatra began when Jesuit Father J. van Meurs arrived in 1887 in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.