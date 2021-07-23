X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Catholic art complex honors patron saint of Korea

A site paying homage to St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first native Korean priest, combines culture with faith

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 23, 2021 07:10 AM GMT

Updated: July 23, 2021 09:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse

Jul 22, 2021
2

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development

Jul 21, 2021
3

Myanmar bishop dedicated to spiritual nourishment dies of Covid

Jul 22, 2021
4

Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan

Jul 21, 2021
5

Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges

Jul 21, 2021
6

Gunmen shoot radio commentator dead in Philippines

Jul 22, 2021
7

Vietnamese trapped in no man's land in Cambodia

Jul 21, 2021
8

Ethiopian bishops pray for end to violence in Tigray

Jul 23, 2021
9

Arrested Chinese bishop, priests untraced two months on

Jul 20, 2021
10

Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India

Jul 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Catholic art complex honors patron saint of Korea

St. Andrew Kim Taegon (1821-46), the first native Korean priest and martyr. (Photo: Fides.org)

Daejeon Diocese in South Korea has opened a special art complex at the birthplace of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first native Korean priest and patron saint of clergy in the country.

Memory and Hope Catholic art complex was inaugurated at the Solmoe Holy Land in Chungnam of Daejeon Diocese on July 20.

The event was the latest in a series of programs and activities by the Catholic Church in Korea to mark the 200th birth anniversary of the saint.

The program was also incorporated as a thanksgiving ceremony for Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik of Daejeon, who was appointed prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Clergy last month.

Solmoe Holy Land is the birthplace of St. Andrew Kim and is a popular pilgrimage site. Pope Francis visited the site during his trip to South Korea to attend Asian Youth Day.

The complex has been built on 22,365 square meters of land that cost about 13 billion won (US$1.12 million), reported the Catholic Times.

The present age is an era of culture, so efforts for evangelization also require a cultural approach

It consists of a memorial church at the center with a 400-seat capacity, an art performance hall and two exhibition rooms. A spacious and open outdoor plaza surrounds the complex, which is suitable for small and large-scale events.

The beautiful roof of the complex has been composed with 13 large and small rose petals signifying the blood and sweat of martyrs from persecution that result in blossoming the flowers of faith.   

Father Lee Yong-ho, who is in charge of Solmoe Holy Land, noted that combining culture with faith is essential for evangelization in this age.

“The present age is an era of culture, so efforts for evangelization also require a cultural approach,” said Father Lee as quoted by the Catholic Times.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Daejeon Diocese will host a range of commemorative events at Solmoe Holy Land from Aug. 14-22 to mark the 200th birth anniversary of St. Andrew Kim.

The saint was born on Aug. 21, 1821, in the Solmoe area covered by Daejeon Diocese to a family of Christian converts and was baptized at the age of 15, according to Franciscan media. Following his conversion, he travelled to a seminary in Macau, China, and returned to his homeland after six years through Manchuria. The same year, he crossed the Yellow Sea to Shanghai, where he was ordained a priest.

Back in Korea, he pioneered evangelization by supporting foreign missionaries to enter the country through water routes by evading border patrols. Such acts met with a brutal response from staunchly Buddhist Korean rulers who viewed Christianity as an alien, subversive religion.

Andrew Kim was arrested, tortured and beheaded on Sept. 16, 1846, at the Han River near Seoul.  

The saint’s father, Ignatius Kim, was martyred during the persecution of 1839. Paul Chong Hasang, a lay apostle and married man, was also martyred in 1839 at age 45.

The Church faced massive persecution and hundreds of Christian men and women including clergy were martyred for refusing to denounce their faith

It is believed Christianity first came to Korea during the Japanese invasion in 1592 when some Koreans were baptized, probably by Christian Japanese soldiers. It then started as an indigenous lay movement.

However, the Church faced massive persecution and hundreds of Christian men and women including clergy were martyred for refusing to denounce their faith.

In 1984, during his visit to Korea, Pope John Paul II canonized 103 martyrs including Andrew Kim, Kim's father Ignatius Kim, Paul Chong and seven French missionaries who had been martyred in the 19th century. 

During his visit to Korea in 2014, Pope Francis beatified Korean martyrs Paul Yun Ji-chung and 123 companions and praised their “great sacrifices” and their call “to put Christ first.”

South Korea has about 5.6 million Catholics in an estimated population of 51.8 million.

Also Read

Airport echoes with sobs and farewells in Hong Kong exodus
Airport echoes with sobs and farewells in Hong Kong exodus
Hong Kongers arrested for sedition over children's books
Hong Kongers arrested for sedition over children's books
Korean charity pledges help to Myanmar refugees
Korean charity pledges help to Myanmar refugees
Hong Kong police arrest another Apple Daily editor under security law
Hong Kong police arrest another Apple Daily editor under security law
Arrested Chinese bishop, priests untraced two months on
Arrested Chinese bishop, priests untraced two months on
Taiwan to use its own name at new Lithuania office
Taiwan to use its own name at new Lithuania office

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
India rescuers hunt for survivors as landslide toll hits 45
Jul 24, 2021
Role reversal: Developing nations show compassion for flood-hit Germany
Jul 24, 2021
Report that led to US priest's resignation prompts ethics questions
Jul 24, 2021
Pope will lead Angelus on world day for elderly
Jul 24, 2021
Venezuelan president hits back at Vatican official's 'letter full of poison'
Jul 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021
Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse
Jul 22, 2021
Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021

Features

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
Thai regime ramps up efforts to silence critics
Jul 23, 2021
India's lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups in pandemic
Jul 23, 2021
Kindness shines amid floods and pandemic in Vietnam
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Summer Olympics the party will have to wait

The Summer Olympics: the party will have to wait
Olympic Games amid Tokyo Archdioceses Covidrelated ban on visitors to churches

Olympic Games amid Tokyo Archdiocese's Covid-related ban on visitors to churches
Calls in France for independent commission of women in the Church

Calls in France for independent commission of women in the Church
Monsengwo entombed in Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral

Monsengwo entombed in Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral
Allowing meaning to penetrate

Allowing “meaning” to penetrate

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 23 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 23 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be a solid witness to Your love in this world

Lord, help me to be a solid witness to Your love in this world
Make us Jesus vigilant against the enemy

Make us Jesus vigilant against the enemy
Saint Charbel Makhluf | Saint of the Day

Saint Charbel Makhluf | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.