X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Catholic and civil groups call for nuclear-free South Korea

South Korea must continue nuclear phase-out policy for public safety, groups say

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: January 24, 2022 09:37 AM GMT

Updated: January 24, 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
2

US human rights lawyer banned from entering Cambodia

Jan 21, 2022
3

Indian priests end hunger strike over uniform Mass

Jan 21, 2022
4

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jan 21, 2022
5

Singapore Catholic charged with sexual abuse of teenagers

Jan 21, 2022
6

Indonesia jails 'Catholic brother' for molesting boys

Jan 21, 2022
7

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
8

Caste politics means Indian democracy has yet to mature

Jan 21, 2022
9

Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival

Jan 21, 2022
10

Papuan students protest police presence in schools

Jan 21, 2022
Support UCA News
Catholic and civil groups call for nuclear-free South Korea

Members of the Election Coalition for Nuclear Elimination 2022 demonstrate in South Korean capital Seoul to demand presidential candidates to make concrete pledges of a denuclearization policy. (Photo supplied)  

A national coalition comprised of Catholic organizations, civil society and environmental campaigners in South Korea has called on presidential hopefuls to make concrete promises to make the nation nuclear-free.

The Election Coalition for Nuclear Elimination 2022, formed last month, demanded presidential candidates from all political parties to include in their election manifesto a range of denuclearization policies.

The coalition, which includes 10 church-based groups such as Catholic Climate Action, made the call during a press conference and demonstration at the premises of the Environmental Movement Federation in capital Seoul on Jan. 11, Catholic Times of Korea reported on Jan. 23.   

It presented seven denuclearization policies political parties should include ahead of the presidential election on March 9.

The policies are: implementation of the early closure and denuclearization of nuclear power plants; formulation of an effective high-level nuclear waste management policy; strengthening nuclear power regulations; expansion of regional authority and institutionalization of citizen participation in nuclear power management; preparation of countermeasures against radiation impact and damage; preventing the discharge of radioactive-contaminated water from Fukushima into the ocean; the suspension of construction of the Shin-Uljin-Singapyeong ultra-high voltage transmission tower and the revision of the Songju Act (Act on Compensation and Support for Areas Surrounding Transmission and Substation Facilities).

The coalition that has 69 members also sent a questionnaire to presidential candidates asking if nuclear disarmament would be a major policy of the next government.

In the 20th presidential election, voices are getting louder to promote nuclear power as an alternative on the grounds of the climate crisis and carbon neutrality

The group said South Korea cannot choose to adopt nuclear power as an alternative amid the climate crisis despite popular demand.

"In the 20th presidential election, voices are getting louder to promote nuclear power as an alternative on the grounds of the climate crisis and carbon neutrality. The climate crisis is being used as an opportunity to expand nuclear power generation,” the group said.

The Solidarity for Nuclear Disarmament group said it is concerned that presidential candidates are making remarks about increasing nuclear power in the country.

It demanded early closure of operating nuclear power plants, suspension of research and development of small module reactors that are nothing more than small nuclear power plants. It also demanded the re-establishment of radioactive waste management policies.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Major political parties have chosen candidates to replace the country’s second Catholic president Timothy Moon Jae-in the upcoming election. Under the South Korean constitution, a president is allowed only one single five-year term.

Moon’s ruling Democratic Party has nominated Lee Jae-myung, a retired civil rights attorney, to run for president, while the opposition conservative People Power party has selected Yoon suk-yeol, a former prosecutor general.

Other notable candidates include Sim Sang-jung from the Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo from the People Party.     

Despite his relative popularity, President Moon has faced criticism from Catholic and environmental groups for his attempts to revive the country’s nuclear power plants to overcome a severe electricity deficit.  

Though his government adopted a nuclear phase-out policy as a mainstay of national power policy, it had little success while pursing renewable energy options in recent years.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

China sends second-largest incursion of jets into Taiwan
China sends second-largest incursion of jets into Taiwan
Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Hong Kong locks down thousands in coronavirus housing block
Hong Kong locks down thousands in coronavirus housing block
China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears
China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears
TV series on China's corrupt officials hooks viewers
TV series on China's corrupt officials hooks viewers
Jesuits open hearts to help Korean youth overcome stress
Jesuits open hearts to help Korean youth overcome stress
Support Us

Latest News

Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Sri Lankan Church to make Easter attacks global issue
Jan 25, 2022
Retired Pope Benedict corrects statement for sex abuse report
Jan 25, 2022
Bad cops getting off scot-free angers Thai netizens
Jan 25, 2022
Franciscan friars praise young US Catholics for standing up for life
Jan 25, 2022
Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century
Jan 25, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022
Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Jan 22, 2022
Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Jan 21, 2022

Features

Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Prominent French priest educator accused of sexual abuse

Prominent French priest, educator accused of sexual abuse
From the cardinals terrace

From the cardinal's terrace
Catholic Church in wartorn Tigray unable to stop the everyday loss of lives

Catholic Church in war-torn Tigray unable to stop the everyday loss of lives
Thich Nhat Hanh The Buddhist apostle of mindfulness

Thich Nhat Hanh: The Buddhist apostle of mindfulness
Leading European cardinal says Church must change

Leading European cardinal says “Church must change”
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.