News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Catholic agencies launch emergency collections for Turkey, Syria

Church's humanitarian services are focussed on launching relief campaigns following Feb. 6's devastating earthquakes

Catholic agencies launch emergency collections for Turkey, Syria

An elderly couple sits at a table in a park in Gaziantep, close to the quake's epicenter, a day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on Feb. 7. (Photo: AFP)

OSV News

By OSV News

Published: February 08, 2023 04:53 AM GMT

Updated: February 08, 2023 04:58 AM GMT

Catholic humanitarian agencies are launching emergency relief campaigns following Feb. 6's devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, which have so far killed more than 7,200 and injured upward of 35,000.

The Catholic Near East Welfare Association (CNEWA), an agency of the Holy See, is looking to aid over 2,000 families in Syria's Aleppo and Hama regions -- already long ravaged by conflict -- by providing bedding, food, medicines, infant formula, diapers and clothing. Donations can be made online at https://cnewa.org/work/emergency-syria; by phone at 800-442-6392; or by mail to CNEWA headquarters, 1011 First Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

Catholic Relief Services (CRS), the U.S. Catholic Church's overseas relief and development agency, also is accepting donations through its website, crs.org. CRS is partnering with Caritas Turkey, Caritas Syria and Caritas Anatolia -- members of Caritas Internationalis, a global confederation of Catholic relief organizations -- to shelter displaced victims while ensuring access to food, clean water and hygiene supplies.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

CNEWA president Msgr. Peter I. Vaccari said in a Feb. 7 news release his agency's effort was "a preliminary response" to the disaster, which saw two powerful quakes strike southern Turkey and northern Syria mere hours apart.

The first quake, a 7.8 magnitude tremor, occurred just after 4 a.m. during a winter storm, followed by a 6.7 magnitude aftershock. The second quake, registering 7.5, hit nine hours later some 60 miles away. Numerous aftershocks have followed the quakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Thousands of buildings have collapsed, with rescue efforts hampered by inclement weather and damaged roads. Rescuers, joined by international teams, are racing against time to extricate survivors from the rubble.

"Survivors are still processing the shock of the earthquake, searching through the rubble and assisting in rescue efforts," said CNEWA Beirut regional director Michel Constantin, whose team manages emergency programs throughout the region. "There is a general state of panic, exacerbated by the harsh weather, complicating rescue efforts and the capacity to collect and assess data and plan accordingly."

Even prior to the quake, 4.1 million in Syria depended on humanitarian aid due to a long-running civil war that since 2011 has ravaged the nation.

"The situation is tragic. … We have opened our convent doors to hundreds of families who have lost their houses, and their number is increasing by the hour," said Blue Marist Brother Georges Sabe, whose order -- which CNEWA's campaign will aid -- is sheltering up to 1,000 families in Aleppo, coordinating with the Franciscan Friars and the Salesian Fathers.

Brother Sabe said, "The elderly, children and women … are now in urgent need of food, clothes, medications and most of all, comfort and warmth in this harsh winter."

CNEWA's campaign also will bolster outreach by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which currently aids more than 850 families in the Aleppo region through local churches' extensive network of parishes and schools. Through CNEWA, the society will receive mattresses, pillows, blankets, food, water and medicines, as well as milk, infant formula and diapers.

In the Syrian city of Hama, about 153 miles from the epicenter of the earthquake, CNEWA will assist three emergency shelters for more than 150 families who have lost their homes due to the quakes.

"We lived and survived the long years of war but never experienced this kind of fear," said Bishop Abdo Abrash of the Melkite Catholic Eparchy of Homs, Hama and Yabroud, which is running the shelters. "It is true misery … there is a lack of first aid equipment to tend to the survivors."

Constantin said amid the "chaotic" situation on the ground, "this is a critical moment to help heal those who have survived, those who ‘saw death,’ as one of our partners told me."

Along with financial support, prayer remains an essential response to the tragedy, said Msgr. Vaccari.

"Even though we at CNEWA are accustomed to tragedies and emergencies, we are not immune to their toll," he said. "We ask for your prayers of support and consolation for the victims of this horror, your prayers for those who have lost their lives and those who mourn them."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Palestinian female trailblazer dons clerical collar Palestinian female trailblazer dons clerical collar
Disney+ in HK drops 'Simpsons' episode with 'forced labor' mention Disney+ in HK drops 'Simpsons' episode with 'forced labor' mention
Catholic agencies launch emergency collections for Turkey, Syria Catholic agencies launch emergency collections for Turkey, Syria
Shock, despair and mourning in Aleppo, local bishops say Shock, despair and mourning in Aleppo, local bishops say
Japanese media’s double standards may prove its undoing Japanese media’s double standards may prove its undoing
Indonesia’s president signals an end to cycle of impunity Indonesia’s president signals an end to cycle of impunity
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jalpaiguri

Diocese of Jalpaiguri

After the separation of East Bengal (now Bangladesh) from India, the region of Jalpaiguri was detached from Dinajpur

Read more
Diocese of Hengyang

Diocese of Hengyang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hengzhou/Hengchow/Hengyang (Latin: Hemceuven(sis), Chinese) is

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa

Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa

Palawan ... ... . known the world over as the Philippines last ecological frontier. It is where one is brought to vast

Read more
Diocese of Masan

Diocese of Masan

The Masan diocesan territory covers 9,050 square kilometers and includes the cities of Geoje, Masan, Sacheon, Jinju,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.