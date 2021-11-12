X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Catacombs to remind Korean Catholics of early persecution

Archbishop Kim blesses murals on the wall behind Catholic Park Cemetery in Damyang county of Gwangju

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: November 12, 2021 06:59 AM GMT

Updated: November 12, 2021 08:58 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
3

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
4

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
5

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
6

Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year

Nov 10, 2021
7

Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race

Nov 9, 2021
8

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
9

China shuts down Christian school in Beijing

Nov 9, 2021
10

Covid and Indian media’s credibility crisis

Nov 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Catacombs to remind Korean Catholics of early persecution

Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong of Gwangju (left) pays a visit to 14 catacomb murals installed on the wall of Catholic Park Cemetery in Damyang county of Gwangju. (Photo: Archdiocese of Gwangju)

The Archdiocese of Gwangju in South Korea has installed 14 catacomb murals in a Catholic cemetery to help the faithful pray and meditate as well as to learn about the early days of the Church and the persecution of Christians.

Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong of Gwangju blessed the murals on the wall behind Catholic Park Cemetery in Damyang county of Gwangju on All Souls' Day on Nov. 2.

The murals on tiles are based on scenes from the Bible, seven each from the Old and New Testaments. Scenes from the Old Testament include Noah's ark, the Exodus and the story of Jonah. In the New Testament, there are the parable of the lost sheep, the miracle of the five fish and the resurrection of Lazarus, reports Catholic Times of Korea.

The initiative for catacomb murals is the brainchild of Archbishop Kim, who took photos of catacombs in Rome when he studied and obtained a doctoral degree in church history from the Pontifical Gregorian University from 1976-86.

His photos have been improved by a team of professionals and transferred to a tiles format.

Father Andrew Heo Woo-yeong, director of the cemetery, said the murals will help the faithful know about Christians of the early Church and how they gathered secretly to avoid persecution from rulers.

During the early days of Christianity, catacombs served various purposes apart from burial

In particular, Christians at that time left many murals and sculptures in the catacombs expressing their confession of faith that they would overcome death and eventually be resurrected.

The priest also said that under the guidance of Archbishop Kim the archdiocese completed installation of the catacomb murals before All Souls' Day.

The mural of Mother and Child in the catacomb is the first appearance of the Virgin Mary in the history of the Church, Archbishop Kim said.

Catacombs are believed to a Roman tradition and a significant part of early church history. The word "catacomb" derives from the Latin catacumba, which refers to an underground cemetery composed of galleries or passages with side recesses for tombs.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

According to Catholic history, the first catacomb was located under the Basilica of Saint Sebastian on the Appian Way near Rome. It is famous for being the temporary resting place of the apostles of Jesus — Saint Peter and Saint Paul.

During the early days of Christianity, catacombs served various purposes apart from burial. Some catacombs were gathering halls for Christians seeking to escape persecution from rulers and barbarian invasions. Others served as shrines dedicated to saints and martyrs where pilgrims paid regular visits.

However, historians say, catacombs were not an exclusively Roman tradition. The custom of burying the dead in underground chambers has been common in places including Malta, Sicily, Naples, Lebanon and Egypt.

Early Christian catacombs are famous for Western Christian paintings. In Rome, Christian catacombs are popular tourist destinations.

Installing catacomb murals in Korea has great significance as Catholicism there faced persecution and martyrdom from Buddhist rulers.

The persecution in the late 18th and 19th centuries saw thousands of Catholics murdered for refusing to renounce their faith

Christianity came to Korea during the Japanese invasion in 1592 when some Koreans were baptized, probably by Christian Japanese soldiers. It started as an indigenous lay movement. Korean Yi Seung-hun, who was baptized in China in 1784, began to baptize others that year.

As the faith began to spread, Catholics faced persecution and hardships from rulers who viewed the religion as a subversive influence. Korean rulers began to see Catholicism as a false religion that denied Confucian ethics and invited Western imperialism to the country.

The persecution in the late 18th and 19th centuries saw thousands of Catholics murdered for refusing to renounce their faith. The largest persecution in 1866 produced some 8,000 martyrs.

About 56 percent of an estimated 58 million South Koreans have no religion, 20 percent are Protestant, 8 percent are Catholic and 15.5 percent are Buddhist, according to government records.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

China releases 'kidnapped' Vatican-approved bishop
China releases 'kidnapped' Vatican-approved bishop
Chinese ruling party leaders pass historic Xi resolution
Chinese ruling party leaders pass historic Xi resolution
Hong Kong's 'Captain America' protester jailed over slogans
Hong Kong's 'Captain America' protester jailed over slogans
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
The Vatican-China pact and Taiwan's diplomatic isolation
The Vatican-China pact and Taiwan's diplomatic isolation
International pressure sought to end rights abuses in North Korea
International pressure sought to end rights abuses in North Korea
Support Us

Latest News

Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics
Nov 12, 2021
Timor-Leste remembers heroes of Santa Cruz massacre
Nov 12, 2021
Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings
Nov 12, 2021
Cambodia urged to free dissidents deported from Thailand
Nov 12, 2021
Indonesian activists defend anti-sexual violence decree
Nov 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?
Nov 12, 2021
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021
The Vatican-China pact and Taiwan's diplomatic isolation
Nov 11, 2021
No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021

Features

'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Are Catholics ready for synodality Or is it too radical

Are Catholics ready for synodality? Or is it too radical?
The value of Value Education

The ‘value’ of Value Education

Time is running out pope tells COP26 and warns of Gods judgement if it fails

Time is running out, pope tells COP26 and warns of God's judgement if it fails
Meet the woman who hopes to bring healing to Catholic sex abuse victims in France

Meet the woman who hopes to bring healing to Catholic sex abuse victims in France
Catholic kids in Senegal help clean up a Muslim cemetery

Catholic kids in Senegal help clean up a Muslim cemetery
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.