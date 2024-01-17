News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Carpenters hail end of Notre Dame roof reconstruction

Notre Dame Cathedral in the French capital was ravaged by a devastating fire in 2019 that sent its spire crumbling down

The new golden rooster containing relics is lifted by crane to be installed atop the spire of Notre Dame cathedral as part of its reconstruction, in central Paris on Dec. 16, 2023.

The new golden rooster containing relics is lifted by crane to be installed atop the spire of Notre Dame cathedral as part of its reconstruction, in central Paris on Dec. 16, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Caroline de Sury, OSV News

By Caroline de Sury, OSV News

Published: January 17, 2024 06:04 AM GMT

Updated: January 17, 2024 06:09 AM GMT

In a historic year for Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which the French capital and the whole world will see reopen Dec. 8, milestones will be reported on regularly, but this one made Parisians shed a tear or two: Reconstruction of the roof structure is now completed.

On Jan. 12, in the freezing cold, a traditional bouquet of flowers was placed on top of the wooden structure of the cathedral apse. The last rafter had been placed under the snow, three days earlier.

Notre Dame Cathedral was ravaged by a devastating fire in 2019 that sent its spire crumbling down, and restoration works continue.

This final structural work on the roof had been entrusted to Ateliers Perrault, a French company with roots in Anjou in the Loire Valley famous for its castles, or châteaux, in southwestern France. The company dates back to the 18th century and specializes in the restoration of historic buildings.

One of its experienced carpenters, Julien Mulvet, was in charge of the rooftop project at the cathedral. Accompanied by his young apprentice, 19-year-old Leonard Laforest, he placed the yellow mimosas bouquet at the top. "This is how it is traditionally done in the carpenters profession," Mulvet explained to OSV News. "It is a symbol of passing on knowledge to the youngest generations."

"The bouquet of carpenters was arranged by the youngest of them: the Notre Dame structure is ready!" French President Emmanuel Macron said on X, formerly Twitter, on Jan. 13. "French pride," he added.

Carpenters and workers posed for a group picture during the ceremony, and just like the president, were visibly proud at the end of the reconstruction of the medieval choir framework. The symbolic flower gesture was warmly applauded by the large number of craftsmen who were standing with their white helmets at the foot of the building and enthusiastically congratulated their comrades.

"What moved me the most was that all the craftsmen who took part in this work had come from all over France for this moment," Mulvet told OSV News, "including the small-scale craftspeople who passed on to us the skills that were used in the 12th century by the builders of the cathedral."

"I am very grateful to those small independent craftsmen," Mulvet explained. "Our company usually works with machines and did not master this (manual) technique. Thanks to them we learnt how to cut the beams with axes, to take account of the wood fibers by following them with the eye, much better than with a machine.”

"The quality of the work has improved considerably as a result," Mulvet added. "The work is much more solid this way."

Mulvet remembered how on May 25, 2023, Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, who was at the time in charge of overseeing the reconstruction of Notre Dame, visited Ateliers Perrault to see the assembly test of the cathedral's choir frame. The carpenter welcomed him and offered him an ax as a symbol of the ancient technique rediscovered on the exceptional occasion of rebuilding the medieval French masterpiece.

Following the tragic death of the general during a mountain hike in August 2023, Mulvet then collaborated with Philippe Jost, who now chairs the Rebâtir Notre Dame public institution responsible for overseeing the reconstruction.

"We worked so much together that we became close," Mulvet told OSV News. "We respect each other enormously."

Symbolically, it was Jost, along with the cathedral's rector-archpriest, Father Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, who put the last two wooden handmade dowels at the top of the structure.

Their hammer blows resounded in the cold, as they fixed the last rafter of the choir, a beam 40 feet long and weighing 770 pounds.

"It was a great moment," Father Ribadeau Dumas told OSV News. "A moment of resurrection of this oak framework after it had collapsed during the fire on April 15, 2019."

Father Ribadeau Dumas lives at the very foot of the cathedral where he frequently comes to meet the craftsmen.

"I found these carpenters particularly wonderful," he told OSV News. "They worked with great peace, strength and joy, aware that they are not working for an ordinary house, but for a church, to make it available for worship and visits."

"I told them that their job was that of Joseph, and of Jesus!" Father Ribadeau Dumas added with a smile. "Their teamwork was a sight to behold. It was truly beautiful, and for me, as a priest, beauty says something about God. There is a spiritual dimension to this work and this spirit of fraternity that unites so many craftsmen around Notre Dame."

On Jan. 15, Mulvet was supervising the final details of the finishing work on the site, before leaving it. The weather was still cold, but the sun was shining on Notre Dame Cathedral. The craftsmen responsible for the lead roofing had already taken over and begun their work.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Chinese Christian pastor gets 14 years in jail Chinese Christian pastor gets 14 years in jail
Carpenters hail end of Notre Dame roof reconstruction Carpenters hail end of Notre Dame roof reconstruction
US bishops' report identifies areas of religious liberty concerns US bishops' report identifies areas of religious liberty concerns
Biblical study should have pastoral impact, pope says Biblical study should have pastoral impact, pope says
Philippine jeepney drivers oppose phase-out plan Philippine jeepney drivers oppose phase-out plan
China's population decline continues in 2023 China's population decline continues in 2023
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Antipolo

Diocese of Antipolo

Antipolo diocese comprises the whole province of Rizal, including the whole city of Marikina. The territorial area is

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

In a land area of 2,687.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole Province of Sulu and the entire

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Bontoc-Lagawe

Apostolic Vicariate of Bontoc-Lagawe

In a land area of 4,615.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Mountain Province and

Read more
Archdiocese of Verapoly

Archdiocese of Verapoly

The archdiocese of Verapoly belongs to Latin rite. It lies in the civil districts of Ernakulam and Thrissur of Kerala

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.