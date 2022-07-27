Caritas Vietnam starts food program for patients

Hanoi branch seeks to ease the suffering of poor patients and people in need with cheap meals

Caritas workers pack food into styrofoam boxes before delivering them to patients at a hospital in Hanoi on July 26. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

A food supply initiative undertaken by Caritas workers in Hanoi is expected to ease the suffering of poor patients and people in need.

On July 26, Father Joseph Nguyen Van Hai, deputy chief of Caritas in Hanoi, and 24 religious and Caritas workers held a brief ceremony to launch "Bua com yeu thuong" or "Meal of love" at a convent in Phung Khoan parish on the outskirts of the capital.

The Caritas office in Hanoi said the program will provide food for poor patients in at least two local public hospitals and manual workers in difficult circumstances as a way to ease their pain and suffering.

Caritas workers plan to prepare and offer a total of 400 servings and drinking water to patients and their relatives on Tuesday and Saturday mornings. They will deliver food to the venues by motorbike.

Many patients undergo medical treatment at the National Cancer Hospital while others are on renal dialysis at Bach Mai Hospital.

It said servings are sold for 5,000 dong (21 cents) each, a very low price to pay, so that beneficiaries feel respected, not begging for help. The money will be used to maintain the program.

Those who cannot afford to pay will be given the food free of charge.

Caritas in Hanoi also called on people to work with them to help poor patients by making generous donations to the food program.

Last month, Caritas workers put the food supply program to the test by giving 100 servings to patients and manual workers from the National Cancer Hospital and Ha Dong parish. Local people made donations and prepared the food.

Father John Baptist Nguyen Van Quang, head of Caritas in Hanoi, celebrated Pentecost at Ba Sao leprosarium in Ha Nam province. Caritas workers also treated 51 lepers with a special meal and offered them money and gifts.

Father Quang on July 27 said Caritas in Hanoi would pay the cost of cataract surgery for 40 poor people regardless of their faith.

Some 2,000 people from three parishes joined the Church-run charity organization over the past two months. They were encouraged to live out Christian charity by attending regular services and providing material and emotional support for patients and disadvantaged people around them.

Caritas Vietnam, led by Bishop Thomas Vu Dinh Hieu, consists of Caritas offices in the country's 27 dioceses that form a national network of all parishes. Caritas members do charitable activities as a way to proclaim the Good News.

The charity organization, which was established in South Vietnam in 1965 to meet the pressing needs of war victims, was disbanded in 1976 by the government and only resumed its activities in 2008. The church group joined Caritas Asia and Caritas International in 2011.

