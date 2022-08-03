News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Vietnam

Caritas Vietnam educates teenagers on drug abuse

Church charity teaches drug prevention skills to youngsters amid rising narcotics abuse among youths

Teenagers attend a seminar on drug abuse at Thach Bich Church in Hanoi on July 31

Teenagers attend a seminar on drug abuse at Thach Bich Church in Hanoi on July 31. (Photo: Caritas in Hanoi)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: August 03, 2022 04:38 AM GMT

Updated: August 03, 2022 04:46 AM GMT

Caritas in Vietnam's capital Hanoi has taught basic information on drugs and drug prevention skills to hundreds of teenagers in a bid to address a growing problem of drug abuse.

On July 31, Caritas in Hanoi and the local Institute of Studies and Applications of Drug Prevention conducted a seminar on drug prevention for 200 Catholic teenagers from Thach Bich parish in Thanh Oai district.

Father John Baptist Nguyen Van Quang, head of Caritas in Hanoi, said the event aimed at helping youngsters gain practical knowledge of the harmful effects of illegal drugs and learn how to protect themselves and others from drug abuse.

During the first-ever such seminar for local children, they were given skills in recognizing various types of drugs including cannabis chocolates, weed, crystal meth and even highly addictive soft drinks, and their disastrous effects.

Experts from the institute also taught them ways of identifying and coping with drug-related situations, how to detect the symptoms of drug abuse, and how to deal with them.

They also warned the participants against other extremely addictive substances such as shisha smoking, breathing nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and electronic cigarettes.

"It is increasingly common for addicts to use multiple drugs at the same time"

The children learned these skills through games and group discussions, and were offered materials on drug prevention compiled by the institute.

The Public Security Ministry reported that drug addicts are getting younger and younger, with 60 percent of all people who use illegal drugs for the first time between 15 and 25, of which many are students.

It said it is increasingly common for addicts to use multiple drugs at the same time, and the rate of synthetic drug use accounts for 70-80% of addicts. Many synthetic drugs users commit violent crimes, causing insecurity and frustration among the public.

As of December 2021, Vietnam recorded 238,171 drug addicts, an increase of 3,159 compared to the previous year.

Father Quang said Caritas in Hanoi plans to hold a contest on drug prevention among Catholics in the archdiocese in the future.

Father Peter Pham Van Hung, the assistant priest of Thach Bich parish, asked Caritas workers to hold other seminars on drug prevention for parents, catechists and youths.

In June, Caritas in Hanoi and the institute also hosted a two-day workshop on illegal drug use for some 40 people including nuns from local parishes.

The participants were taught the principles of approaching and working with drug users and addicts. They also learned professional skills in counseling drug abusers such as accompanying, listening and understanding victims.

At the end of the training course, they were issued certificates by the institute.

They were encouraged to make useful contributions to protecting their communities from illegal drug abuse.

