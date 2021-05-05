X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Singapore

Caritas Singapore's India Covid-19 fund gets huge response

Charity group to set up seven Covid-19 treatment centers and send respiratory equipment to India

UCA News reporter, Singapore

UCA News reporter, Singapore

Published: May 05, 2021 07:27 AM GMT

Updated: May 05, 2021 07:45 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
2

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
3

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
4

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
5

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
6

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
7

Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop

May 4, 2021
8

Christians in Myanmar's ethnic regions bear brunt of conflict

May 4, 2021
9

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea

May 5, 2021
10

Vietnam imposes strong measures as Covid-19 surges

May 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Caritas Singapore's India Covid-19 fund gets huge response

Relatives mourn during the cremation of a Covid-19 patient at a cremation ground in Allahabad on May 4. India has registered more than 20 million cases and over 220,000 deaths. (Photo: AFP)

Caritas Singapore, the social action arm of Singapore Archdiocese, has launched a campaign to raise funds to help India fight the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

India has been at the center of global attention as the second wave of the contagion has caused a catastrophe in the nation of 1.3 billion. India has registered more than 20 million cases and over 220,000 deaths. Over the past week, the country has been recording more than 300,000 new cases and over 3,000 deaths daily.

Caritas India earlier made an urgent appeal for global solidarity to help it respond to the second wave of the pandemic ravaging the country.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Officials from Caritas Humanitarian Aid and Relief Initiatives Singapore (CHARIS) said they hoped to raise S$300,000 (US$224,556) to provide monetary aid and supplies to India.

Thanks to generous individual and institutional donations, India Covid-19 Response, a joint partnership between Singapore Red Cross, Caritas Singapore and Caritas India, has raised more than three times the expected amount, according to the CHARIS website.

“CHARIS would like to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support and generosity that you had shown towards the India Covid-19 Response. In a span of a few days, we have received more than three times our initial target. We have closed this campaign as we have surpassed our initial target and are working with our partner organizations towards the judicious and effective ways of deploying the funds as we continue to receive additional requests from our collaborators on the ground,” CHARIS said on its website.

With the same faith, may our little actions of love be multiplied for our brothers and sisters in India

“We give praise to the Lord for inspiring all of us to come together and provide for our neighbors in need. Jesus Christ multiplied five loaves and two fishes to feed 5,000. With the same faith, may our little actions of love be multiplied for our brothers and sisters in India.” 

CHARIS has also joined with Singapore Red Cross (SRC), which made a public appeal on April 28 to trade bodies and charities to donate to a fund for India’s Covid-19 relief.

SRC received an overwhelming response and raised more than $500,000 in four days from its online and offline platforms and via Give.asia, reported The Straits Times.

In collaboration with Caritas India, CHARIS aims to set up seven Covid-19 treatment centers to offer basic medical services to patients.

Related News

CHARIS is also partnering with SRC to purchase and send respiratory equipment to India.

Various charities and trade bodies have also been raising funds to support India’s Covid-19 battle.

The Indus Entrepreneurs Singapore, the local chapter of a leading global entrepreneur and investor foundation, launched Mission India on April 29. It aims to raise S$1.3 million by May 12 to offer medical supplies to India. It reported that $75,000 was raised in less than a day.

Singapore’s government has sent two planeloads of oxygen cylinders to India 

Makan For Hope, a charity that encourages entrepreneurs and industry leaders to donate to society, announced that full amounts collected from participants joining Makan for Hope sessions in May will be donated to SRC.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s government has sent two planeloads of oxygen cylinders to India to help the country tackle an acute, unprecedented oxygen crisis due to the pandemic.

The shipment was made by the Republic of Singapore Air Force in two C-130 planes to West Bengal, one of the worst-hit states in India.

In addition, Singapore also shipped medical equipment including oxygen-related supplies to India on May 2.

Also Read

Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
Filipino churchgoers want better music at Mass
Filipino churchgoers want better music at Mass
Indonesian journalists urge changes to cyber law
Indonesian journalists urge changes to cyber law
Timor-Leste Church to help build homes for flood victims
Timor-Leste Church to help build homes for flood victims
Myanmar junta threatens to fire striking teachers
Myanmar junta threatens to fire striking teachers
Buddhist monks criticize Thai government's pandemic response
Buddhist monks criticize Thai government's pandemic response

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea
May 5, 2021
Filipino churchgoers want better music at Mass
May 5, 2021
US Catholics to help Indian churches respond to Covid-19 crisis
May 5, 2021
Caritas Singapore's India Covid-19 fund gets huge response
May 5, 2021
Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan
May 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021

Features

Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission

US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission
Church visits to mark 50 years of EUVatican diplomatic links

Church visits to mark 50 years of EU-Vatican diplomatic links
New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina

New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina
The NoneMakers Is Anybody Minding the Store

The None-Makers: Is Anybody Minding the Store?
Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests

Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always

Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always
Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times

Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times
Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day

Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.