X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Caritas seeks funds as wildfires devastate Argentina

Fires burned in Corrientes and Misiones provinces throughout February, though recent rainfall offered some relief

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: March 01, 2022 05:10 AM GMT

Updated: March 01, 2022 05:15 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japan's baffling failure to protect children from sex abuse

Feb 25, 2022
2

Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'

Feb 25, 2022
3

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
4

Indonesia seeks stiff sentence for Christian YouTuber

Feb 25, 2022
5

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
6

Caritas chief lauds Bangladesh for supporting Rohingya refugees

Feb 25, 2022
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 25, 2022
8

Philippine prelates attack bid to 'distort history' as poll looms

Feb 25, 2022
9

Vietnam authorities urged to respect religious freedom

Feb 25, 2022
10

Hong Kong bishop asks Catholics to pray for Ukraine

Feb 25, 2022
Support UCA News
Caritas seeks funds as wildfires devastate Argentina

An aerial view of the wildfires of the native forest at Paraje Uguay, Corrientes, Argentina, on Feb. 22 near Ibera National Park. (Photo: AFP)

Caritas Argentina has asked for donations as it responds to devastating wildfires in the country’s northeast, an ecological disaster church officials attribute to environmental degradation.

Fires in the province of Corrientes have charred nearly 810,000 hectares of land for grazing and agriculture, along with wetlands in Iberá National Park and Iberá Wetlands, according to Argentine media.

The fires came as the region suffers intense heat and drought, which has dragged on for more than two years.

"Who is responsible for so much destruction and who is responsible for the delay in the response?" Caritas asked in a Feb. 24 statement.

"It makes our blood boil knowing that many of these situations could be avoided if we were more careful in environmental preservation and in forecasting the investment of public funds for effective firefighting."

"We are part of the whole of a people who are pained to see brothers who abandon their homes, lose their belongings, and see what is sown and worked in the fields burn. We are also overwhelmed by sadness and impotence when we see animals, species and ecosystems destroyed by fire: The ecological emergency is added to the humanitarian emergency."

Due to the deep Marian devotion of the people of Corrientes, the Virgin’s visits will try in some way to make their children feel the protection of the tender mother

Caritas agencies in the Diocese of Santo Tomé and the Archdiocese of Corrientes have organized collections and offered assistance to impacted populations. The region is known for growing rice, citrus and yerba mate, an infusion popular with Argentines.

Fires have burned in Corrientes and parts of neighboring Misiones province throughout February, though recent rainfall offered some relief amid temperatures topping 100 degrees.

The Archdiocese of Corrientes organized a tour of its patroness, Our Lady of Itatí, to the hardest-hit areas, including parishes, firehalls and hospitals.

"Due to the deep Marian devotion of the people of Corrientes, the Virgin’s visits will try in some way to make their children feel the protection of the tender mother, bringing her closer to those places where the fires are not ceasing," said a statement from the archdiocese.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Fighting unemployment is Papua New Guinea's biggest battle
Fighting unemployment is Papua New Guinea's biggest battle
North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Support Us

Latest News

Singapore urged to show mercy to disabled man on death row
Mar 1, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
Sri Lankan Church tells ex-president to appear before law
Mar 1, 2022
Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent
Mar 1, 2022
Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter
Mar 1, 2022
Timor-Leste presidential candidates sign unity pact
Mar 1, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022
Christians need more sins
Feb 28, 2022

Features

Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christians need more sins

Christians need more sins
Mayors and bishops of the Mediterranean voice concern over Ukraine

Mayors and bishops of the Mediterranean voice concern over Ukraine
Muslim clerics in Senegal oppose toughening antigay law

Muslim clerics in Senegal oppose toughening anti-gay law

The beginning of a new cycle of armed conflicts in Europe

The beginning of a new cycle of armed conflicts in Europe?
Catholic bishops in Dominican Republic highlight Church society during independence day

Catholic bishops in Dominican Republic highlight Church, society during independence day
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.