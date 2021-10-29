X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Caritas provides funds for evicted families in Pakistan

The 60 Christian families were rendered homeless after an anti-encroachment drive in Karachi

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 29, 2021 08:48 AM GMT

Updated: October 29, 2021 10:09 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
8

Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China

Oct 27, 2021
9

Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal

Oct 28, 2021
10

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Caritas provides funds for evicted families in Pakistan

Archbishop Benny Mario Travas with other dignitaries at the Oct. 27 distribution of rent assistance to Christian families affected by the anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo supplied)

Caritas Karachi has extended cash support to 60 Christian families affected by an anti-encroachment drive by local authorities in the port city of Sindh province in southern Pakistan.

The families from the parishes of St. Jude’s, St. Philip’s and St. Michael’s in the Archdiocese of Karachi will be able to rent new places after being forcibly evicted from their dwellings.

Archbishop Benny Mario Travas was the chief guest at the Oct. 27 distribution ceremony attended by local parish priests along with the beneficiaries and volunteers of Caritas Karachi.

In his welcome remarks, Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Karachi, said the volunteers were the backbone of Caritas’ work as they were the ones who identified and reached out to affected families.

He also mentioned the guidance, encouragement and support of Archbishop Travas and the parish priests who had helped them reach the evicted families with shelter and cash support for rent, food, hygiene kits and kitchen sets.

The archbishop thanked the benefactors from Missio Austria, Caritas Japan, Caritas Italiana and Caritas Pakistan who were financially helping and supporting the affected families.

God loves everyone, especially the poor and those who are living in difficult conditions like you after your homes were demolished by the government

Amir Robin, regional coordinator for Caritas, described their eviction emergency response. “We trained our staff and volunteers to gather the data of affected families, identify the most deserving and vulnerable evicted people through Google,” he explained.

Caritas will continue to support the evicted families through the restoration of their livelihoods, skill training for youths and women, psychosocial and educational support to children and promotion of small businesses.

Archbishop Travas said: “God loves everyone, especially the poor and those who are living in difficult conditions like you after your homes were demolished by the government.”

He thanked the staff and volunteers at Caritas for their commitment and hard work.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Anti-encroachment drives have become a repeat feature ever since a court order to remove the informal settlements mushrooming near two narrow streams passing through Karachi, locally known as the Gujjar nullah and the Orangi nullah, in the wake of the 2019 flash floods.

In June, UN human rights experts called on Pakistan to stop evicting close to 100,000 people living alongside the waterways.

According to a statement by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the anti-encroachment drive by city authorities was carried out "without adequate consultation with the affected residents, no relocation plan, and disparate and insufficient compensation for the displaced.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win
Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win
Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed
Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed
Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal
Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics fight for religious freedom
Oct 29, 2021
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Oct 29, 2021
Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26
Oct 29, 2021
Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
Oct 29, 2021
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Oct 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.