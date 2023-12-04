News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Caritas Philippines seeks security for Christian gatherings

Call follows deadly bombing at a Mass at Mindanao State University in Marawi that killed at least 4 people

Military personnel stand guard at the entrance of a gymnasium while police investigators look for evidence after a bomb attack at Mindanao State University in Marawi, Lanao del sur province on December 3, 2023.

Military personnel stand guard at the entrance of a gymnasium while police investigators look for evidence after a bomb attack at Mindanao State University in Marawi, Lanao del sur province on December 3, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Ronlad O Reyes

By Ronlad O Reyes

Published: December 04, 2023 07:08 AM GMT

Updated: December 04, 2023 07:57 AM GMT

The humanitarian arm of the Philippines Church has called for security at Christian gatherings in the wake of a deadly bombing at a Mass in the Catholic-majority nation.

“Concerted efforts must be made to prevent the recurrence of such violent incidents and to safeguard the fundamental right to worship without fear," Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of Caritas Philippines, said, reacting to the death of four students at a Mass at Mindanao State University in Marawi, the country's largest Muslim city, in the restive southern Philippines, on Dec. 3.

I am appalled “by the blatant act of terror that the perpetrators were able to commit,” the prelate said of the blast that also wounded 50 others and was caused by an improvised explosive device.

The president of the pontifical charity in the archipelago urged all stakeholders, including the government and religious leaders, “to collaborate” to foster peace.

In a statement, Caritas Philippines expressed condolences to the victims and their families.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued a stern warning to the perpetrators.

"Rest assured, we will bring the perpetrators of this ruthless act to justice.”

Mindanao, the second largest island in the Philippines, is home to many Islamist insurgent groups.

The Philippine military wrested back Marawi, the capital of Lanao del Sur, in the southern Philippines after months of fighting Islamic-State fighters who seized it in May 2017.

During the Marawi siege, Mindanao State University became a center point of the government forces.

On Dec. 3, the university suspended classes and all academic activities "until further notice” and deployed additional security personnel.

"We stand in solidarity with our Christian community and all those affected by this tragedy," the university said in a statement.

The government believes the bombing might have been a revenge attack following a “decisive military operation” by the army that killed 11 members of the Islamic State-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in the remote village of Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town on Dec. 1.

What happened this Sunday morning could be a “retaliatory attack," said chief of the army General Romeo Brawner Jr. at a press conference on Dec. 3.

On Dec. 4, Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, Bangsamoro police chief, said the probe was progressing well.

“In order not to preempt the investigation, we will not divulge names,” said Nobleza on a morning TV program.

In 2014, the government inked a peace pact with the largest rebel group, Moro Islamic Liberation Front, However, militant attacks on buses, Catholic churches and public markets continued by smaller bands of Muslim fighters opposed to the peace deal.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

PM Modi’s party wins crucial Indian state polls PM Modi’s party wins crucial Indian state polls
Sri Lankan evangelical body upset over pastor's arrest Sri Lankan evangelical body upset over pastor's arrest
Malaysia's bright 2023 saw increased Islamization Malaysia's bright 2023 saw increased Islamization
Survey: Asian-Amercians face multi-level discrimination Survey: Asian-Amercians face multi-level discrimination
Death toll from Philippine quake rises to 3 Death toll from Philippine quake rises to 3
Caritas Philippines seeks security for Christian gatherings Caritas Philippines seeks security for Christian gatherings
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lindong (or Lintung) is a missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction, not entitled to a

Read more
Diocese of Taichung

Diocese of Taichung

Taiwan (Republic of China) lies 129 kilometers off the southeast coast of mainland China. "Taichung" literally means

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Xiangtan

Apostolic Prefecture of Xiangtan

Xiangtan is a prefecture-level city in Hunan province, China. The hometowns of several

Read more
Archdiocese of Trivandrum (S)

Archdiocese of Trivandrum (S)

Trivandrum Major Archdiocese is part of the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The Major Archeparchy of Trivandrum

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.