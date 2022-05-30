News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Caritas Philippines condemns bid to call off local polls

Lawmaker's proposal to postpone village and youth elections is 'undemocratic' and 'unlawful'

A Catholic priest tries to speak to police as people gather at a rally in front of the Commission on Elections in Manila on May 10 to protest against the results of the May 9 presidential election
A Catholic priest tries to speak to police as people gather at a rally in front of the Commission on Elections in Manila on May 10 to protest against the results of the May 9 presidential election. (Photo: AFP)
Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: May 30, 2022 08:38 AM GMT

Updated: May 30, 2022 10:26 AM GMT

A move by a newly elected lawmaker in the Philippines to suspend upcoming local elections has met with swift condemnation from Caritas, the Catholic Church’s social arm.  

Martin Romualdez, a newly elected member of the House of Representatives, has sponsored a bill that would suspend barangay (village) and youth polls scheduled for Dec. 5 to cut costs. A barangay is the smallest community unit in the Philippines.

Romualdez says he wants to save 8.14 billion pesos (US$162.8 million) in election costs to help finance a post-Covid pandemic livelihood aid scheme being promoted by his cousin, President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Caritas, however, called the move anti-democratic on May 29, saying village elections were already behind schedule as they were supposed to have taken place in 2020 but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such elections take place every two years, the last being in 2018.

“If we will follow this bill of Congressman Romualdez, the terms of village and youth officials will be extended once again from two years to five years. This is a violation of law since the constitution only allows two years as a term limit of local barangay officials,” Caritas chief and KidapawanBishop Jose Colin Bagaforo told Radyo Veritas.

“Like in any other organization, our government needs to step up its game to ensure good planning and better execution, and not use this as a lame excuse to postpone the December elections”

Bishop Bagaforo said suspending the polls would undermine the importance of local elections.

“Suspending the elections is a reflection of how our political leaders undermine the importance of barangay level politics in the exercise of our democratic rights”, Bishop Bagaforo added.

“It is not right for the government to suppress electoral processes, especially as the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan [youth council] elections are seen as the most accessible and organic form of citizen’s engagement in public service and governance,” he said.

The bishop’s criticism came just days after Caritas Philippines told Marcos Jr. that it will continue to foster a "principled collaboration" with his government.

Father Tony Labiao, Caritas’ executive secretary, said suspending village elections was not the “proper” pandemic response, especially if citizens are not able to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

“Like in any other organization, our government needs to step up its game to ensure good planning and better execution, and not use this as a lame excuse to postpone the December elections,” Labiao told reporters.

The Legal Network for Truthful Elections said further delaying the village and youth elections was against international law and an attack on democracy.

“This delay contravenes the standard of periodic elections as provided in Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Although the pandemic response should be a top priority, this endeavor should not have collided with the citizen’s basic right to elect barangay and SK leaders,” the group said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Depression is getting worse in stressed-out Asia Depression is getting worse in stressed-out Asia
Sri Lankan Catholics hoping for divine deliverance Sri Lankan Catholics hoping for divine deliverance
Bangladeshi religious, laypeople want greater empowerment Bangladeshi religious, laypeople want greater empowerment
Caritas Philippines condemns bid to call off local polls Caritas Philippines condemns bid to call off local polls
Singapore Catholics welcome prelate's elevation to cardinal Singapore Catholics welcome prelate's elevation to cardinal
Nigerian Claretian priest elected vice president of US college Nigerian Claretian priest elected vice president of US college
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope announces August consistory to create 21 new cardinals

Pope announces August consistory to create 21 new cardinals

Francis is to hold the 8th consistory of his pontificate at the end of Roman summer, adding a further 16 electors and five elderly prelates to the College of Cardinals

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.