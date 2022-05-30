Caritas Philippines condemns bid to call off local polls

Lawmaker's proposal to postpone village and youth elections is 'undemocratic' and 'unlawful'

A Catholic priest tries to speak to police as people gather at a rally in front of the Commission on Elections in Manila on May 10 to protest against the results of the May 9 presidential election. (Photo: AFP)

A move by a newly elected lawmaker in the Philippines to suspend upcoming local elections has met with swift condemnation from Caritas, the Catholic Church’s social arm.

Martin Romualdez, a newly elected member of the House of Representatives, has sponsored a bill that would suspend barangay (village) and youth polls scheduled for Dec. 5 to cut costs. A barangay is the smallest community unit in the Philippines.

Romualdez says he wants to save 8.14 billion pesos (US$162.8 million) in election costs to help finance a post-Covid pandemic livelihood aid scheme being promoted by his cousin, President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Caritas, however, called the move anti-democratic on May 29, saying village elections were already behind schedule as they were supposed to have taken place in 2020 but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such elections take place every two years, the last being in 2018.

“If we will follow this bill of Congressman Romualdez, the terms of village and youth officials will be extended once again from two years to five years. This is a violation of law since the constitution only allows two years as a term limit of local barangay officials,” Caritas chief and KidapawanBishop Jose Colin Bagaforo told Radyo Veritas.

“Like in any other organization, our government needs to step up its game to ensure good planning and better execution, and not use this as a lame excuse to postpone the December elections”

Bishop Bagaforo said suspending the polls would undermine the importance of local elections.

“Suspending the elections is a reflection of how our political leaders undermine the importance of barangay level politics in the exercise of our democratic rights”, Bishop Bagaforo added.

“It is not right for the government to suppress electoral processes, especially as the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan [youth council] elections are seen as the most accessible and organic form of citizen’s engagement in public service and governance,” he said.

The bishop’s criticism came just days after Caritas Philippines told Marcos Jr. that it will continue to foster a "principled collaboration" with his government.

Father Tony Labiao, Caritas’ executive secretary, said suspending village elections was not the “proper” pandemic response, especially if citizens are not able to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

“Like in any other organization, our government needs to step up its game to ensure good planning and better execution, and not use this as a lame excuse to postpone the December elections,” Labiao told reporters.

The Legal Network for Truthful Elections said further delaying the village and youth elections was against international law and an attack on democracy.

“This delay contravenes the standard of periodic elections as provided in Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Although the pandemic response should be a top priority, this endeavor should not have collided with the citizen’s basic right to elect barangay and SK leaders,” the group said.

