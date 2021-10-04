X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Caritas Pakistan volunteers rescue fishermen amid cyclone

At least 70 fishing boats went missing last week as strong waves battered the coast of Pakistan

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: October 04, 2021 05:17 AM GMT

Updated: October 04, 2021 05:26 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

China's National Day is no cause for celebration

Oct 1, 2021
3

Cambodia drops charges against youth leader

Oct 1, 2021
4

Cambodia considers opposition request for clemency

Sep 30, 2021
5

Pakistan PM Khan's conversion comments cause outrage

Oct 1, 2021
6

Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  

Oct 1, 2021
7

Let the world see what's going on in Papua

Oct 1, 2021
8

Indian police probe Christian wedding over conversion claims

Oct 1, 2021
9

Philippine opposition group endorses Robredo as poll pick

Oct 1, 2021
10

More Christians flee as fighting escalates in Myanmar

Sep 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Caritas Pakistan volunteers rescue fishermen amid cyclone

Members of Caritas Pakistan Karachi’s disaster management committee with a salvaged boat in Karachi. (Photo: Caritas Pakistan Karachi)

Members of Caritas Pakistan Karachi (CPK) disaster management committee (DMC) used a rescue boat to save fishermen stranded at sea due to Cyclone Shaheen.  

Ishaq Abbas, a member of the DMC, coordinated salvaging a boat trapped at Somar Goth beach on Oct. 1.

“Its engine had failed. It couldn’t reach the shore due to the strong waves and wind. The locals were distressed amid emergency announcements. With the help of fishing folk, our youth placed it on a wheel cart,” he said.

Cyclone Shaheen, which originated in the Arabian Sea, caused heavy rain and thunderstorms in coastal areas at the weekend, damaging fishing boats, houses and shops. Educational institutions across  Sindh province remain were closed on Sept. 30 and Karachi's administration announced a public holiday in the megacity on Oct. 1.

According to maritime authorities and the Fishermen Cooperative Society, at least 70 fishing boats went missing last week. At least 16 people were injured when a passenger coach overturned on the coastal highway. More than 30 fishing boats anchored on the coasts of Gwadar and Pasni, Balochistan province, were destroyed by giant waves.

Karachi commissioner Naveed Shaikh last week barred citizens from sea bathing amid the cyclone. He also ordered the removal of billboards from the seaport city. The ban will be enforced until Oct. 5.

They were urged to save their families and boats last week. Most of the fishermen recalled their boats

CPK's emergency response team also directed DMC members in two villages on the coastal belt to use megaphones and spread early warnings about the cyclone.

“They were urged to save their families and boats last week. Most of the fishermen recalled their boats. Refresher training on rescue, first aid and use of emergency kits usually begins before the monsoon every year. They help reduce the impact of disasters and save lives,” said Mansha Noor, executive secretary of CPK.

Last October, CPK organized a session with persons with disabilities on safety during emergencies in collaboration with the Disabled Welfare Association.

In July, 88 people died, 118 were injured and 205 houses were destroyed in flash floods.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Pakistan is among the most disaster-prone countries in South Asia, experiencing frequent disasters such as earthquakes, floods and drought.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Viewers sulk as Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels
Viewers sulk as Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels
India's indigenous Society of Pilar holds diaconate ordination
India's indigenous Society of Pilar holds diaconate ordination
Pakistan church hosts campaign against death penalty
Pakistan church hosts campaign against death penalty
Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide
Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown but retains night curfew
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown but retains night curfew
Support Us

Latest News

Viewers sulk as Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels
Oct 4, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
Philippine prelate unconvinced by Duterte's retirement
Oct 4, 2021
Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy
Oct 4, 2021
Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 
Oct 4, 2021
Pope encourages youngsters to create healthier new economy
Oct 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021

Features

Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Things Get Broken

Things Get Broken
In the early hours

In the early hours
How Australias Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable

How Australia's Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable
Will it be back to normal

Will it be back to normal?
A Moms Heart

A Mom’s Heart
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.