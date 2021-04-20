X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Caritas Pakistan solves rural community's water problem

Church charity organization restores the water supply to a remote village in Karachi

Zahid Hussain Khan

Zahid Hussain Khan, Karachi

Published: April 19, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 20, 2021 09:01 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
2

Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery

Apr 17, 2021
3

Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation

Apr 19, 2021
4

Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

Apr 19, 2021
5

Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Apr 19, 2021
6

Indian Catholic war hero's widow dies at 91

Apr 18, 2021
7

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love

Apr 19, 2021
8

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
9

60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish

Apr 19, 2021
10

South Korea's military bishop sets out his goals

Apr 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Caritas Pakistan solves rural community's water problem

Caritas has replaced the submersible pump in Ahsan Raza Goth to solve its water problem. (Photo: CPK)

Caritas Pakistan Karachi (CPK) under its "WASH Initiatives in Remote Areas of Pakistan" project restored the water supply of Ahsan Raza Goth village in Gadap of Malir district in Karachi.

The village has faced a perennial shortage of water for drinking and cooking as well as for agricultural purposes. CPK is involved with underprivileged communities in Gadap through various interventions in developing communities and creating awareness.

Due to the breakdown of a submersible solar pump — the only source of water for the entire community — the village lacked water. Women and children had to walk for miles to fetch water every day.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

CPK received several requests from Ahsan Raza Goth to restore its water supply by replacing the damaged pump.

“We were in dire straits without water, especially our children and women. Now everyone is happy with the availability of water and there is nothing better than this submersible pump to provide water to our village,” said village head Raza Barfat.

“Caritas was aware of your problem and we have been trying to solve your water problem for a long time but due to lack of resources we were unable to do so. Thanks to God, we were able to help you solve an important problem,” said Mansha Noor, executive secretary of CPK.

Mansha Noor and senior CPK officials Amir Robin and John Rehmat visited Ahsan Raza Goth for the inauguration of the submersible pump and to meet the people of the village.

Robin congratulated the villagers and said the pump would supply water not only for drinking and cooking but also for cattle. He said special care should be taken in the use of the submersible pump.

To commemorate the day and in view of CPK’s “One Million More Trees” campaign, berry trees were planted by the CPK team together with the community.

Related News

Also Read

Migrant exodus reappears in Indian capital as lockdown starts
Migrant exodus reappears in Indian capital as lockdown starts
Call to drop cases against workers in deadly Bangladesh protest
Call to drop cases against workers in deadly Bangladesh protest
India locks down New Delhi as Covid cases soar
India locks down New Delhi as Covid cases soar
Call for justice after police shoot dead five Bangladeshi workers
Call for justice after police shoot dead five Bangladeshi workers
Fears for Rohingya on Bangladeshi island
Fears for Rohingya on Bangladeshi island
Indian Catholic war hero's widow dies at 91
Indian Catholic war hero's widow dies at 91

Support Us

Latest News

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Migrant exodus reappears in Indian capital as lockdown starts
Apr 20, 2021
Timor-Leste prelate calls on people to get Covid vaccine
Apr 20, 2021
Call to drop cases against workers in deadly Bangladesh protest
Apr 20, 2021
Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Cardinal Ouellet throws his hat into the ring
Apr 18, 2021
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Apr 17, 2021
Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery
Apr 17, 2021

Features

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish
Apr 19, 2021
The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pandemic forces Assyrian Church of East to postpone election of new patriarch

Pandemic forces Assyrian Church of East to postpone election of new patriarch
Myanmar Another Syria in the making

Myanmar: Another Syria in the making
Diocesan pilgrimage offices forced to reinvent themselves

Diocesan pilgrimage offices forced to reinvent themselves
Priestsoccer referee blasts greedy owners over Europes new Super League

Priest-soccer referee blasts greedy owners over Europe’s new Super League
Young Catholics and Protestants join forces to clean up Benins largest city

Young Catholics and Protestants join forces to clean up Benin’s largest city
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, sustain and nourish me

Lord, sustain and nourish me
May reason enlighten, Lord, every faith in India

May reason enlighten, Lord, every faith in India
Saint Anselm | Saint of the Day

Saint Anselm | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.