X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church

Catholic charity provides tarpaulin sheets and kitchen sets to affected families

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: September 10, 2021 05:00 AM GMT

Updated: September 10, 2021 06:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
2

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
3

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
4

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
5

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack

Sep 7, 2021
6

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank

Sep 7, 2021
7

Indian Jesuit priests return home safely from Afghanistan

Sep 9, 2021
8

Indonesian police arrest 10 over Ahmadi mosque attack

Sep 7, 2021
9

Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders

Sep 7, 2021
10

New bishop installed in China under Sino-Vatican deal

Sep 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church

Parishioners of St. Joseph Church in Karachi celebrate the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Sept. 8. (Photo: Amir Robin)

Parishioners of a Pakistani Catholic church partially demolished last month by the government of Sindh province have resumed prayers with the support of the local Caritas unit.

Tarpaulin sheets supported by bamboo poles covered the front side of St. Joseph Church as they celebrated the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Sept. 8.

Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Pakistan Karachi, handed over two tarpaulin sheets with four bamboo poles to the church committee this week.

St. Joseph Church of St. Philip’s Parish under the Archdiocese of Karachi is the only surviving church in the Sadiq Nagar area of Karachi following the government’s anti-encroachment drive near two narrow streams locally known as the Gujjar nullah and the Orangi nullah in the wake of the 2019 flash floods in the capital of Sindh province.

Three Philadelphia Pentecostal churches have already been razed. Karachi Bachao Tehreek (Save Karachi Movement) held a protest on Sept. 9 against forced evictions and anti-poor demolitions at the nullahs and demanded rehabilitation of those affected.

“The bulldozers caused most of the roof to collapse after the walls and pillars were taken down. St. Philip's Parish and its community are willing to rebuild a smaller church and raise the front wall but were informed that an engineering organization is conducting a survey of the site,” Noor told UCA News.

On Sept. 6, Amjad Gulzar, executive director of Caritas Pakistan, joined Father Asif Saleem, parish priest of St. Philip’s, in handing over kitchen sets to 150 displaced families. He urged them to help each other and organize themselves to fight for their housing rights.

Rehana Sohail, a Catholic mother, thanked the charity. “Despite its condition, we continue praying in the church regularly. We thank God for preventing any loss of lives in protests against the church's demolition,” she said.   

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation
Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation
Caritas Pakistan promotes Christian entrepreneurs
Caritas Pakistan promotes Christian entrepreneurs
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
India's Eastern Church warns of false media campaign
India's Eastern Church warns of false media campaign
India's temple land belongs to deities, not priests
India's temple land belongs to deities, not priests
Sri Lankan cardinal condemns premier's Vatican visit
Sri Lankan cardinal condemns premier's Vatican visit
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Sep 10, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation
Sep 10, 2021
Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs
Sep 10, 2021
Korean missionaries head to France and Japan
Sep 10, 2021
Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers
Sep 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican describes popes visit to Hungary Slovakia as pilgrimage

Vatican describes pope’s visit to Hungary, Slovakia as "pilgrimage"
Is Budapest worth only a Mass

Is Budapest worth only a Mass?
Why

Why?

Archbishop of Paris limits Old Mass to five churches

Archbishop of Paris limits Old Mass to five churches
Pope Francis in the country of Viktor Orbn

Pope Francis in the country of Viktor Orbán
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word

Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word
King of the ages, rule over our age

King of the ages, rule over our age
Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.