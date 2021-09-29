Caritas Pakistan provides food, hygiene kits to evicted Christians

Christian families facing an uncertain future after being forcibly displaced from their homes in Karachi were provided food and nutrition packages with hygiene kits by Caritas Pakistan Karachi with the support of Missio Austria.

The 150 Christian families were among thousands of families rendered homeless after their houses situated along the narrow stormwater drains called Gujjar and Orangi nullahs were demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court after devastating rains flooded the southern Pakistani city in 2020.

“Caritas means love and [the organization] always reaches where no one does to share their love and solidarity with the most vulnerable and marginalized,” said Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Pakistan Karachi.

He urged the affected people to help each other in difficult situations, organize and unite to fight for their right to housing while assuring them of all support.

Father Mario Rodrigues, the priest of St. Jude’s Parish, assured the distressed families that God will be with them and help them in their miseries. “We will always praise and thank God. We also pray for our benefactors, especially Mission Austria and Caritas Pakistan, for their financial support and relief aid.”

A majority of the displaced belong to urban poor communities living in informal settlements along the banks of the nullahs. After rains flooded the area in 2020, authorities were quick to blame their presence for blocking the flow of water.

The judiciary ordered all encroachments along the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs to be removed but rights activists expressed concern over the intimidation and unlawful detention of the poor residents.

Many people including Christians were forced to leave their homes in Godhar Camp, Sadiq Nagar, Siraj Colony, Bara Maden and Gujja Nalla falling within St. Philip’s Parish, St. Jude’s Parish and St. Michael’s Parish of the Archdiocese of Karachi.

As many as 100,000 people have been rendered homeless, many left with no other choice but to live under the open sky, according to media reports.