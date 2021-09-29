Caritas Pakistan provides food, hygiene kits to evicted Christians

Updated: September 29, 2021 10:08 AM GMT
Displaced Christian families in Karachi with food and nutrition packages provided by Caritas Pakistan. (Photo supplied)
Christian families facing an uncertain future after being forcibly displaced from their homes in Karachi were provided food and nutrition packages with hygiene kits by Caritas Pakistan Karachi with the support of Missio Austria.
The 150 Christian families were among thousands of families rendered homeless after their houses situated along the narrow stormwater drains called Gujjar and Orangi nullahs were demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court after devastating rains flooded the southern Pakistani city in 2020.
“Caritas means love and [the organization] always reaches where no one does to share their love and solidarity with the most vulnerable and marginalized,” said Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Pakistan Karachi.
He urged the affected people to help each other in difficult situations, organize and unite to fight for their right to housing while assuring them of all support.
Father Mario Rodrigues, the priest of St. Jude’s Parish, assured the distressed families that God will be with them and help them in their miseries. “We will always praise and thank God. We also pray for our benefactors, especially Mission Austria and Caritas Pakistan, for their financial support and relief aid.”
A majority of the displaced belong to urban poor communities living in informal settlements along the banks of the nullahs. After rains flooded the area in 2020, authorities were quick to blame their presence for blocking the flow of water.
As many as 100,000 people have been rendered homeless, many left with no other choice but to live under the open sky
The judiciary ordered all encroachments along the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs to be removed but rights activists expressed concern over the intimidation and unlawful detention of the poor residents.
Many people including Christians were forced to leave their homes in Godhar Camp, Sadiq Nagar, Siraj Colony, Bara Maden and Gujja Nalla falling within St. Philip’s Parish, St. Jude’s Parish and St. Michael’s Parish of the Archdiocese of Karachi.
As many as 100,000 people have been rendered homeless, many left with no other choice but to live under the open sky, according to media reports.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as USD5…