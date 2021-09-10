X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Caritas Pakistan promotes Christian entrepreneurs

Skills center offers youngsters the chance to take free three-month courses in various subjects

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: September 10, 2021 08:44 AM GMT

Updated: September 10, 2021 09:25 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
2

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
3

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
4

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
5

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack

Sep 7, 2021
6

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank

Sep 7, 2021
7

Indian Jesuit priests return home safely from Afghanistan

Sep 9, 2021
8

Indonesian police arrest 10 over Ahmadi mosque attack

Sep 7, 2021
9

Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders

Sep 7, 2021
10

New bishop installed in China under Sino-Vatican deal

Sep 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Caritas Pakistan promotes Christian entrepreneurs

Caritas Pakistan executive director Amjad Gulzar (center) addresses female entrepreneurs in Karachi on Sept. 6. (Photo: Mansha Noor)

Caritas Pakistan Karachi has inaugurated a skills development center to encourage Christian entrepreneurs in the seaport city.

Sixty youths began classes in the diocesan unit after the Sept. 6 inauguration in collaboration with the Divine Hope Foundation, a Catholic youth group.

The institute offers training in subjects including fashion design, tailoring, computers and English language.

Certificates will be issued to those candidates who pass final tests after undergoing the free three-month courses.

“More than 100 applications were received but only 20 youngsters were selected for each course to avoid gathering amid the fourth wave of coronavirus. Most of the students learning tailoring are illiterate,” Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Pakistan Karachi, told UCA News.

“Their products will be shared on social media groups. We are developing a women entrepreneurs’ group through education and capacity building. Unemployment and alcohol/drug addiction remain major concerns among local Christian youths. The skills will help them survive in the private sector. Very few avail job opportunities in government departments plagued by nepotism.”   

Church leaders say discriminatory treatment is routinely meted out to Christians, who face a lack of employment opportunities and poor access to education

Christians make up 2 percent of Pakistan's population of 220 million. Most languish at the bottom of the social ladder. Largely uneducated, they work as street sweepers, trash collectors, farmhands and other menial laborers.

According to a study by the Pakistan Partnership Initiative, a Christian organization based in Islamabad, 70 percent of Christians, particularly daily-wagers and laborers, lost their jobs or reported reduced income during the nationwide lockdown last year.

Church leaders say discriminatory treatment is routinely meted out to Christians, who face a lack of employment opportunities and poor access to education despite their contributions to defense and welfare. Government and army advertisements often offer only menial employment to Christians — for example, sanitation jobs — a stance that horrifies the minority community.

Shahbaz Bhatti, the Catholic federal minister for minorities who was assassinated in March 2011, was central to securing a 5 percent quota for religious minorities in government jobs, four seats in the Senate and a national day to commemorate minorities in Pakistan.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

However, critics say the rule is rarely enforced. Even when it is, reserved jobs are often found only in sectors such as sanitary work not seen as desirable by mainstream society. Both provincial governments and security departments often publish job advertisements that invite applications from non-Muslims for a sanitation post

In July, a group of Christian youths complained to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after being turned down by the police department because of their religion.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation
Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church
Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church
India's Eastern Church warns of false media campaign
India's Eastern Church warns of false media campaign
India's temple land belongs to deities, not priests
India's temple land belongs to deities, not priests
Sri Lankan cardinal condemns premier's Vatican visit
Sri Lankan cardinal condemns premier's Vatican visit
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Sep 10, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation
Sep 10, 2021
Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs
Sep 10, 2021
Korean missionaries head to France and Japan
Sep 10, 2021
Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers
Sep 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican describes popes visit to Hungary Slovakia as pilgrimage

Vatican describes pope’s visit to Hungary, Slovakia as "pilgrimage"
Is Budapest worth only a Mass

Is Budapest worth only a Mass?
Why

Why?

Archbishop of Paris limits Old Mass to five churches

Archbishop of Paris limits Old Mass to five churches
Pope Francis in the country of Viktor Orbn

Pope Francis in the country of Viktor Orbán
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word

Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word
King of the ages, rule over our age

King of the ages, rule over our age
Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.