Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive

The campaign aims to create awareness about the prevention and eradication of diseases. (Photo: Caritas Karachi)

Caritas Pakistan Karachi has launched a malaria, dengue and Covid awareness campaign under the charity’s WASH Project targeting remote areas of Pakistan.

The objective of the campaign is to create awareness about the prevention and eradication of diseases by holding awareness banners and distributing disinfectant spray machines among WASH committee members.

Father Ashir Iftikhar of St. Michael’s Parish in Karachi Archdiocese along with Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Karachi, inaugurated the campaign in St. Michael’s Parish by hoisting banners on health and hygiene and precautions against the diseases.

“I appreciate Caritas’ efforts creating awareness about malaria and dengue fever and promoting health and hygiene through banners. These activities are very important for us as our life depends on our good health,” Father Iftikhar said.

“Our new awareness campaign aims to help the community members to learn more about the transmission and prevention of dengue fever and malaria and spread the message among other people,” Noor said.

“Awareness-raising banners about health and hygiene and the coronavirus are being placed throughout your area. It is now your responsibility to protect these banners and ensure compliance with the instructions,” program coordinator John Rahmat said.

Project coordinator Sarfraz Anwar suggested a variety of simple and inexpensive ways to enhance protection against malaria, dengue fever and Covid-19.

At the end of the program, the executive secretary handed over the disinfectant spray machines to WASH committee members to distribute in their respective areas.