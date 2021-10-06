Caritas Macau shelters homeless migrant workers

Cars queue to enter Macau following the declaration of Covid-19 preventive measures. (Photo courtesy of Jornal-O-Clarim)

Catholic charity Caritas Macau has provided shelter to hundreds of non-resident migrant workers who became homeless following strict Covid-19 prevention measures.

The Caritas Temporary Reception Center has offered more than 500 overnight stays since Oct. 2 after Macau authorities announced new restrictions and ordered a third mass testing of residents after three new coronavirus cases were registered, reported Jornal-O-Clarim, the Portuguese-language Catholic weekly of Macau Diocese.

The new community outbreak also prompted authorities in Zhuhai city on the Chinese mainland to order a 14-day quarantine for anyone who has been in Macau, leaving hundreds of non-resident workers in limbo.

Among those affected were around 60 Macau residents living in cities such as Zhuhai and Zhongshan, while about 10 percent of those who stayed in three Caritas shelters were women and Macau residents.

“We tried to be Good Samaritans,” Paul Pun, secretary of Caritas Macau, told the newspaper.

Macau authorities declared preventive measures and a third mass testing in just over a month after three new infections were reported in the casino-cum-resort city this week.

A 46-year-old woman from Zhuhai who has been in Macau since Sept. 26 tested positive and was then followed by two security guards in a hotel used for quarantine, alerting the authorities about a possible community outbreak.

While preventive measures were enforced in the city, the authorities carried out mass testing of an estimated 690,000 residents in 48 hours from Monday to Tuesday.

Macau has also cancelled the reopening of its border during Golden Week holidays that began on Oct. 1, causing frustrations among the business community in Asia’s gambling and gaming hub, media reports say.

Tens of thousands of tourists visit Macau every day during Golden Week holidays. In 2019, some 980,000 tourists visited Macau during Golden Week in October, according to a report by Inside Asian Gaming.

Thanks to strict pandemic measures, Macau has recorded just 74 coronavirus cases and no deaths, according to government data.

Macau, now a special administrative region of China, was under Portuguese rule from 1557 to 1999. Catholicism came to Macau during the Portuguese period. Macau Diocese has some 30,000 Catholics in nine parishes across the island city.