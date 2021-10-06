X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Macau

Caritas Macau shelters homeless migrant workers

Macau carries out a third mass testing of all residents following three new cases of coronavirus this week

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 06, 2021 05:28 AM GMT

Updated: October 06, 2021 07:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy

Oct 4, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
4

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
5

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague

Oct 4, 2021
6

Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

Oct 4, 2021
7

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
8

Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide

Oct 4, 2021
9

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
10

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Caritas Macau shelters homeless migrant workers

Cars queue to enter Macau following the declaration of Covid-19 preventive measures. (Photo courtesy of Jornal-O-Clarim)

Catholic charity Caritas Macau has provided shelter to hundreds of non-resident migrant workers who became homeless following strict Covid-19 prevention measures.

The Caritas Temporary Reception Center has offered more than 500 overnight stays since Oct. 2 after Macau authorities announced new restrictions and ordered a third mass testing of residents after three new coronavirus cases were registered, reported Jornal-O-Clarim, the Portuguese-language Catholic weekly of Macau Diocese.

The new community outbreak also prompted authorities in Zhuhai city on the Chinese mainland to order a 14-day quarantine for anyone who has been in Macau, leaving hundreds of non-resident workers in limbo.    

Among those affected were around 60 Macau residents living in cities such as Zhuhai and Zhongshan, while about 10 percent of those who stayed in three Caritas shelters were women and Macau residents.

“We tried to be Good Samaritans,” Paul Pun, secretary of Caritas Macau, told the newspaper.

Macau authorities declared preventive measures and a third mass testing in just over a month after three new infections were reported in the casino-cum-resort city this week.

Thanks to strict pandemic measures, Macau has recorded just 74 coronavirus cases and no deaths

A 46-year-old woman from Zhuhai who has been in Macau since Sept. 26 tested positive and was then followed by two security guards in a hotel used for quarantine, alerting the authorities about a possible community outbreak.

While preventive measures were enforced in the city, the authorities carried out mass testing of an estimated 690,000 residents in 48 hours from Monday to Tuesday.  

Macau has also cancelled the reopening of its border during Golden Week holidays that began on Oct. 1, causing frustrations among the business community in Asia’s gambling and gaming hub, media reports say.

Tens of thousands of tourists visit Macau every day during Golden Week holidays. In 2019, some 980,000 tourists visited Macau during Golden Week in October, according to a report by Inside Asian Gaming.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Thanks to strict pandemic measures, Macau has recorded just 74 coronavirus cases and no deaths, according to government data.

Macau, now a special administrative region of China, was under Portuguese rule from 1557 to 1999. Catholicism came to Macau during the Portuguese period. Macau Diocese has some 30,000 Catholics in nine parishes across the island city.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean court backs transgender soldier who killed herself
Korean court backs transgender soldier who killed herself
Macau priest to lead Jesuits' Chinese Province
Macau priest to lead Jesuits' Chinese Province
Taiwan-China situation 'most grim' in four decades
Taiwan-China situation 'most grim' in four decades
China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church
China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Seoul Archdiocese pays homage to martyrs, church heroes
Seoul Archdiocese pays homage to martyrs, church heroes
Support Us

Latest News

Filipino doctors want truth behind Covid corruption claims
Oct 7, 2021
Church's inability to put abuse victims first is 'moment of shame,' says pope
Oct 7, 2021
Korean court backs transgender soldier who killed herself
Oct 7, 2021
Duterte nemesis and drug war critic runs for Philippine president
Oct 7, 2021
Vatican court clears two priests in sex abuse case
Oct 7, 2021
Archbishop urges Australians to be 'powerhouse of prayer'
Oct 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican foreign minister calls for a new ethics of the common good

Vatican "foreign minister" calls for a new ethics of the common good
A behindthescenes look at the French sex abuse report

A behind-the-scenes look at the French sex abuse report
The five key points of the Church abuse report in France

The five key points of the Church abuse report in France
Too Original

Too Original
Sexual abuse in the Church facing the truth

Sexual abuse in the Church: facing the truth
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.