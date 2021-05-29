Caritas Karachi prepares for monsoon season

Caritas Karachi holds its monsoon preparedness and mitigation session on May 27. (Photo supplied)

Caritas Pakistan’s Karachi chapter has held a monsoon preparedness and mitigation session with members of disaster management committees (DMCs) and city volunteers under the Community Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) project.

The objective of the May 27 session was to brief and train DMC members to prepare an efficient emergency response plan to save lives and reduce losses in cases of heavy rain and urban floods.

Caritas Karachi executive secretary Mansha Noor shared measures that could reduce financial losses during the upcoming monsoon season.

Amir Robin, national monitoring and evaluation coordinator of the southern region, said it was very important to prepare well to protect homes and businesses and reduce losses of life and assets during flash floods.

“The evicted Christian families living at Gujjar Nalla are most vulnerable as some have no homes and others live under the constant threat of eviction,” he said.

“You are the frontline heroes in disaster management for saving people and their belongings by creating awareness and leading them to build their capacities to cope with disasters.”

Pay special attention to the elderly, children, women and handicapped people

Project officer Sarfraz Anwar gave the following guidelines to volunteers:

— Keep away from electric poles and take extra care while using electronic appliances during the monsoon.

— During storms and heavy rain keep away from signboards, poles and trees.

— In case of emergency, stock necessary articles including food items, medicines, clean drinking water, a torch, matches, kerosene oil, etc.

— Don’t eat anything damp and stale as due to rain it may cause serious diseases.

— Pay special attention to the elderly, children, women and handicapped people.

— Comply with all government directives and news regarding rain and emergencies.

Noor promised to organize training in search and rescue to enhance the skills of members.

At least 41 people were killed in Karachi alone last year due to urban flooding as a result of record rainfall combined with an inadequate drainage system.