X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Nepal

Caritas helps Nepal's hospitals in battling pandemic

The Catholic charity aims to help hospitals with much-needed medical supplies such as oxygen cylinders and protective gear

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 09, 2021 10:16 AM GMT

Updated: July 09, 2021 11:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence

Jul 8, 2021
2

Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy

Jul 7, 2021
3

Indian Jesuit's body cremated under prison rules

Jul 7, 2021
4

Covid-19 fuels trafficking of Lao women to China

Jul 9, 2021
5

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?

Jul 8, 2021
6

Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?

Jul 7, 2021
7

Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?

Jul 9, 2021
8

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character

Jul 7, 2021
9

Hospital name change irks Pakistani Christians

Jul 7, 2021
10

Covid-19 claims 60 pastors as cases spike in Myanmar

Jul 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Caritas helps Nepal's hospitals in battling pandemic

Caritas Nepal staff deliver medical supplies to a municipal body during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Caritas Nepal)

The Catholic Church’s social agency Caritas has paired up with US-based Catholic Relief Services (CRS) to launch an emergency Covid-19 relief scheme to provide much-needed medical supplies to the country’s hospitals

The scheme will run from July to September and aims to provide 20 hospitals in 14 districts of Nepal with medical supplies.

Among the equipment are oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, face masks and personal protective equipment including isolation gowns, face shields, shoe covers, safety goggles, surgical head caps, heavy duty gloves, surgical masks, surgical gloves and hand sanitizers.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On July 8, Caritas Nepal delivered a consignment of medical items to Paropkar Maternity and Women’s Hospital in capital Kathmandu.

The hospital authority expressed gratitude to Caritas Nepal and its member organization for the gesture of kindness.

“This equipment will be utilized by our frontline workers while providing service to the mothers and babies who are fighting for their life in the Covid section of our hospital,” said Dr. Sunil Sharma Acharya, a physician of the hospital.

Since last year, Caritas Nepal has carried out a range of assistance programs for affected communities in 23 districts

A similar consignment was handed over to Mechi Hospital in Jhapa district of eastern Nepal.

Devendra Pokharel, a regional manager of Caritas Nepal, said the agency believes the equipment will help hospitals that have struggled to serve patients when the second of wave of the pandemic triggered a high rate of infections and patients with severe respiratory problems suffered amid a shortage of oxygen.

Since last year, Caritas Nepal has carried out a range of assistance programs for affected communities in 23 districts of the country with funding from partners and donors including the CRS.

Caritas Nepal established 150 units of hand-washing stations established in rural and urban municipalities, distributed 10,000 units of Covid-19 safety kits (masks, sanitizer, thermal guns, etc.) to individuals, health workers, health posts, quarantine centers and humanitarian workers.

Related News

It provided 7,252 households with food relief and 24,540 smallholder farming households with agricultural input.

In addition, it carried out a Covid-19 precautionary awareness campaign that reached out to 100,000 people.

Nepal has registered more than 651,000 cases and over 9,320 deaths from Covid-19. About half of the cases and two-thirds of deaths have been registered since the second wave of the pandemic struck Nepal in April, local media reported.

The Nepali government has faced criticisms for negligence and unpreparedness amid a sluggish vaccination drive as the highly contagious Delta variant wreaked havoc in neighboring India.

Also Read

Activist challenges parole of Indian priest, nun convicted of murder
Activist challenges parole of Indian priest, nun convicted of murder
India's poor can't afford to beat the heat
India's poor can't afford to beat the heat
Bangladesh's churches struggle to serve as Covid-19 rages
Bangladesh's churches struggle to serve as Covid-19 rages
Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Tribal Catholic gets post in India's new cabinet
Tribal Catholic gets post in India's new cabinet
Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire rises to 52: police
Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire rises to 52: police

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Activist challenges parole of Indian priest, nun convicted of murder
Jul 10, 2021
Vietnam jails dissident writer on anti-state charge
Jul 10, 2021
Communist Party emerges from shadows in Hong Kong
Jul 10, 2021
Taliban claims to control 85 percent of Afghanistan
Jul 10, 2021
Belarusian president warns against singing decades-old hymn
Jul 10, 2021
Pope will lead Angelus prayer from hospital, says Vatican
Jul 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Jul 9, 2021
Indian PM's firing of health minister reflects pandemic failure
Jul 9, 2021
Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence
Jul 8, 2021
Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021

Features

Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Jul 9, 2021
Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Jul 7, 2021
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Called and sent

Called and sent
Swamiji

Swamiji
Facing up to our responsibility

Facing up to our responsibility
The Eucharist a schooling for sinners not a reward for the just

The Eucharist: a schooling for sinners, not a reward for the just
Still Unaccommodated

Still Unaccommodated
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 11 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 11 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me live for Your glory

Lord, help me live for Your glory
Grant us the understanding that you are our inheritance

Grant us the understanding that you are our inheritance
St. Benedict, Abbot | Saint of the Day

St. Benedict, Abbot | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.