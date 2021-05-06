Caritas enters into the Ramadan spirit in Pakistan

Caritas shares Iftar meals with the public and law enforcers in Karachi on May 5. (Photo supplied)

Caritas Pakistan’s Karachi chapter has joined hands with several organizations to share Iftar boxes with the public and law enforcers.

The charitable arm of the Catholic Church handed out the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset on May 5.

“The objective of the sharing of an Iftar was to share love and brotherhood among our Muslim brothers and sisters and to pay the highest regards to all our courageous officers who are our frontline heroes and playing their part in this time of need to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” a Caritas statement said.

Caritas, Antim Yatra Seva Samaj, Ahsas Insaniat Welfare Community Services, MasterPeace Karachi and the Salvation Army handed out 150 packets of biryani, drinking water and Iftar boxes to the public and police officers performing their duties on roads.

“We appreciate the idea of Antim Yatra Seva Samaj to help the public and security personnel who are unable to join their families in time for Iftar due to their duty to protect peoples from coronavirus,” said Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Karachi.

“Ramadan is a propitious time for Hindus and Christians to strengthen our relationship with Muslim brothers by greeting and sharing meals.”

Pakistan has been logging nearly 5,000 new infections a day for the past few weeks

Caritas staff also distributed information, education and communication material about Covid-19 among the public and police officers for their personal protection.

Pakistan is set to impose a nationwide lockdown during the Eid holidays from May 8-16 as it battles a third coronavirus wave.

According to official figures shared by the National Command and Operation Center, the country has been logging nearly 5,000 new infections a day for the past few weeks.