X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Caritas enters into the Ramadan spirit in Pakistan

Karachi chapter joins other groups to hand out Iftar meals to the public and police

UCA News reporter, Karachi

UCA News reporter, Karachi

Published: May 06, 2021 05:28 AM GMT

Updated: May 06, 2021 07:23 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
2

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
3

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
4

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea

May 5, 2021
5

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
6

Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop

May 4, 2021
7

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
8

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
9

Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan

May 5, 2021
10

Indian Catholics seek divine intervention to tame pandemic

May 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Caritas enters into the Ramadan spirit in Pakistan

Caritas shares Iftar meals with the public and law enforcers in Karachi on May 5. (Photo supplied)

Caritas Pakistan’s Karachi chapter has joined hands with several organizations to share Iftar boxes with the public and law enforcers.

The charitable arm of the Catholic Church handed out the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset on May 5.

“The objective of the sharing of an Iftar was to share love and brotherhood among our Muslim brothers and sisters and to pay the highest regards to all our courageous officers who are our frontline heroes and playing their part in this time of need to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” a Caritas statement said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Caritas, Antim Yatra Seva Samaj, Ahsas Insaniat Welfare Community Services, MasterPeace Karachi and the Salvation Army handed out 150 packets of biryani, drinking water and Iftar boxes to the public and police officers performing their duties on roads.

“We appreciate the idea of Antim Yatra Seva Samaj to help the public and security personnel who are unable to join their families in time for Iftar due to their duty to protect peoples from coronavirus,” said Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Karachi.

“Ramadan is a propitious time for Hindus and Christians to strengthen our relationship with Muslim brothers by greeting and sharing meals.”

Pakistan has been logging nearly 5,000 new infections a day for the past few weeks

Caritas staff also distributed information, education and communication material about Covid-19 among the public and police officers for their personal protection.

Pakistan is set to impose a nationwide lockdown during the Eid holidays from May 8-16 as it battles a third coronavirus wave.

According to official figures shared by the National Command and Operation Center, the country has been logging nearly 5,000 new infections a day for the past few weeks.

Related News

Also Read

The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
Church cares for pandemic-hit poor in eastern India
Church cares for pandemic-hit poor in eastern India
Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea
Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea
Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan
Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan
Catholic leaders welcome Indian martyr's impending sainthood
Catholic leaders welcome Indian martyr's impending sainthood
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021
Cambodia eases lockdown amid swift vaccination program
May 6, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Vietnam jails mother and son over land dispute posts
May 6, 2021
Philippine priest aims broadside at 'liar' Duterte
May 6, 2021
Catholic mission an island of safety in Thai capital
May 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021
'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021

Features

Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission

US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission
Church visits to mark 50 years of EUVatican diplomatic links

Church visits to mark 50 years of EU-Vatican diplomatic links
New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina

New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina
The NoneMakers Is Anybody Minding the Store

The None-Makers: Is Anybody Minding the Store?
Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests

Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 6 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 6 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always

Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always
Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times

Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times
Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day

Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.