Caritas empowers female farmers in remote Pakistani villages

Caritas Pakistan Karachi under its Smallholder Adaptive Project launched its “Acre for Women” campaign to empower smallholder female farmers in the remote villages of Gharo and Gadap on the city’s outskirts.

The female farmers are owners of one-acre plots where they grow vegetables for their self-sufficiency to fight against malnutrition and hunger.

Caritas Karachi formed women’s farming groups in Gharo and Gadap and distributed kitchen gardening kits including summer vegetable seeds, organic manure and tools as well as offering training on climate change adaptation.

"Our main objective is train women farmers to build their capacity in view of climate change and grow different vegetables for their own consumption and to fight against malnutrition and hunger,” regional coordinator Amir Robin said.

Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Pakistan Karachi, said the project was aimed at promoting healthy and organic produce for self-sufficiency and to improve nutrition among women and children. He further highlighted the importance and benefits of growing different vegetables as a group.

Noor offered useful tips to participants on how to use less water efficiently to grow vegetables, which brings positive changes to their economic conditions and improves their livelihood.

Local Muslim leader Raza Burfat thanked Caritas Pakistan Karachi for promoting the idea of kitchen gardening among female farmers and providing kitchen gardening kits.