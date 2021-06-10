X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Pakistan

Caritas empowers female farmers in remote Pakistani villages

Church charity's 'Acre for Women' campaign aims to promote self-sufficiency and improve nutrition

UCA News reporter, Karachi

UCA News reporter, Karachi

Published: June 10, 2021 05:23 AM GMT

Updated: June 10, 2021 06:30 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops

Jun 9, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
7

Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state

Jun 7, 2021
8

ASEAN flag burns as Myanmar people lose faith in bloc

Jun 7, 2021
9

Philippine priest warns against Duterte vice presidency

Jun 7, 2021
10

US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'

Jun 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Caritas empowers female farmers in remote Pakistani villages

Caritas Pakistan Karachi presents kitchen gardening kits to female farmers in a remote village. (Photo: Zahid Hussain Khan)

Caritas Pakistan Karachi under its Smallholder Adaptive Project launched its “Acre for Women” campaign to empower smallholder female farmers in the remote villages of Gharo and Gadap on the city’s outskirts.

The female farmers are owners of one-acre plots where they grow vegetables for their self-sufficiency to fight against malnutrition and hunger.

Caritas Karachi formed women’s farming groups in Gharo and Gadap and distributed kitchen gardening kits including summer vegetable seeds, organic manure and tools as well as offering training on climate change adaptation.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Our main objective is train women farmers to build their capacity in view of climate change and grow different vegetables for their own consumption and to fight against malnutrition and hunger,” regional coordinator Amir Robin said.

Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Pakistan Karachi, said the project was aimed at promoting healthy and organic produce for self-sufficiency and to improve nutrition among women and children. He further highlighted the importance and benefits of growing different vegetables as a group.

Noor offered useful tips to participants on how to use less water efficiently to grow vegetables, which brings positive changes to their economic conditions and improves their livelihood.

Local Muslim leader Raza Burfat thanked Caritas Pakistan Karachi for promoting the idea of kitchen gardening among female farmers and providing kitchen gardening kits.

Related News

Also Read

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Persecuted Christians and pastoral care in Pakistan
Persecuted Christians and pastoral care in Pakistan
Hindu traders threatened after murder in Pakistan
Hindu traders threatened after murder in Pakistan
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights
Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Pope rejects Cardinal Marx’s offer to quit over abuse
Jun 10, 2021
EU considers fact-finding visit to Hong Kong over poll reforms
Jun 10, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Filipino Catholics get ready for world grandparents' day
Jun 10, 2021
Pope condemns mafia after meeting victim of Italian shootout
Jun 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Persecuted Christians and pastoral care in Pakistan
Jun 10, 2021
Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021
Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression
Jun 9, 2021

Features

A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery
Jun 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Revisiting the key points of Amoris laetitia

Revisiting the key points of “Amoris laetitia”
Pope Francis rejects Cardinal Marx resignation

Pope Francis rejects Cardinal Marx' resignation
Mother of three is French bishops new communications head

Mother of three is French bishops’ new communications head

Ahead of EUUS summit bishops call for global access to vaccines

Ahead of EU-US summit, bishops call for global access to vaccines
Creating barriers to the Eucharist

Creating barriers to the Eucharist
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus
Lord, may I love like You

Lord, may I love like You
Lord Jesus, to your Most Sacred Heart we pray

Lord Jesus, to your Most Sacred Heart we pray
The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus | Saint of the Day

The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.