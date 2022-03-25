Philippines

Caritas, Coca-Cola unite to help Philippine storm victims

Church and soft drinks giant looking to aid thousands left homeless by Typhoon Rai late last year

Residents next to a destroyed house in Bais city, Negros Oriental, on Dec. 21, 2021, days after Super Typhoon Rai hit the southern and central regions of the Philippines. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Updated: March 25, 2022 09:24 AM GMT

The Catholic Church’s social arm in the Philippines is working with US soft drinks giant Coca-Cola to provide much-needed aid to survivors of Super Typhoon Rai.

Both organizations revealed on March 25 that they have been undertaking efforts to provide housing and other material aid to victims in Negros Occidental province in the central part of the country.

The province was one of the hardest-hit areas when the typhoon struck in December 2021, causing at least US$100 million worth of damage in the agriculture sector.

Some 38 people were killed in the province out of a national total of at least 375 fatalities, while more than 20,000 households were left homeless.

The partnership between Caritas Philippines and the Coca-Cola Foundation is seeking to help residents repair their homes, particularly in villages with no electricity.

“Caritas Philippines and the Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines … recently distributed aid to Typhoon Rai victims still living in makeshift shelters,” Caritas Philippines said in a March 25 Facebook post.

“Because we have trust in the Church, we know that the help that we give will be used right and correctly”

Caritas said the partnership was able to help 28,000 families in Kabankalan Diocese in Negros Occidental province.

Building materials provided included metal roofing, plywood sheets, umbrella nails, solar lamps and a radio, Caritas added.

Coca-Cola Foundation president Cecilia Alcantara said the corporation’s partnership with Caritas could be a model of cooperation for the future where corporations and the Church could work hand in hand in helping the poor.

“The partnership is important to me both as an employee of the corporation and a Catholic because here I see the close relationship between the Catholic Church and the private sector,” Alcantara told church-run Radyo Veritas.

Alcantara also encouraged other private companies to help the Catholic Church, especially in financing humanitarian projects.

“Private institutions may have the resources and the Church knows where it should go,” she added. “Because we have trust in the Church, we know that the help that we give will be used right and correctly.”

“Many of our parishioners are still feeling the wrath of the typhoon after how many months. They could not repair their homes"

Alcantara also said that every partnership begins with trust and confidence between parties. “That trust is what has pushed us to forge this partnership,” she added.

Kabankalan Bishop Louie Galbines said over 30,000 individuals have received aid so far, although many still do not have electricity and decent housing.

“Many of our parishioners are still feeling the wrath of the typhoon after how many months. They could not repair their homes. They don’t have jobs to finance the repair work,” the bishop told Radyo Veritas.

He said rehabilitation programs for farmers were not only based on handouts but on strategic planning and responsibility. “It should be done in a systematic way,” the prelate said.

