News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Nepal

Caritas brings hope to the homeless in quake-hit Nepal

Many victims of the November natural disaster are out in the cold, literally shivering in the Himalayan winter

Caritas brings hope to the homeless in quake-hit Nepal

Survivors search for their belongings in the ruins of a house on Nov. 5, 2023. At least 154 people were killed in the Himalayan country when the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit on Nov. 3. (Photo: AFP)

Pragati Shahi

By Pragati Shahi

Published: January 26, 2024 08:26 AM GMT

Updated: January 26, 2024 08:27 AM GMT

Wali Rana and her four-member family huddle inside a makeshift tent to keep themselves warm in the night.

Rana and her children are exposed to the harsh winter season in the Himalayan nation of Nepal after their mud and stone house was destroyed in a Nov. 3 earthquake that claimed 154 lives.

Inside the blue tarpaulin tent, Rana and her children cover themselves with blankets and clothes given by aid agencies. She is worried because the cold weather has already claimed the lives of 34 people, including four children, staying in makeshift shelters.

Rana expects her new house to be completed in a few weeks with the help of Caritas Nepal, the social service arm of the Catholic Church in the country.  

The Church's project aims to build temporary shelters for some 1,200 families, to protect the quake-affected poor harsh winter.

The winter season starts in Nepal, located at some 3,200 meters above sea level, in December and ends in February.

Nepal has the distinction of having the second-highest average elevation in the world — behind Bhutan — and many mountainous areas experience extreme cold on most days.

As the night temperatures drop below zero degrees in Jajarkot district in western Nepal, a widowed Rana complains of her family’s inability to sleep.

“Cold air sweeps through the tent in the night,” said the 40-year-old single mother, living in remote Maide village in Jajarkot, the district worst-hit by the 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

Government dragging its feet

Rana was rescued from the debris with a head injury and multiple fractures. She was in hospital for more than a week. Her three children and mother-in-law were among 360 injured people.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, nearly 80,000 homes were damaged or destroyed in the earthquake in Jajarkot.

Rana’s husband, a migrant worker, died in Malaysia six years ago, which forced Rana to become a daily laborer to earn a living.

“The earthquake left us homeless too,” said Rana.

Like the Ranas, hundreds of families are living under the open sky, hoping for a roof over their heads.

The government plans to provide a housing grant of 50,000 Nepali rupees (US$376). But the plan is gathering dust.

By the second week of January, the authorities have built only 24,010 temporary houses.

Caritas comes to the rescue

The government says funds are difficult to come by and construction workers are too expensive.

However, Caritas Nepal has stepped forward to build 1,200 temporary shelters under an Earthquake Response and Early Recovery Program.

The Catholic charity has joined hands with a local NGO, Youth Awareness Raising Centre Nepal (YARCN), to undertake the construction of temporary shelters in earthquake-affected areas.

It has also chipped in to help the government with socio-technical support to build 1,000 shelter houses within a year.

The new structures are resilient to earthquakes, fire, and flooding said Janak Sharma, program manager of Caritas Nepal in Karnali province, where the earthquake wreaked havoc.

These shelters are also built on a low budget, using locally sourced materials such as wood, slate, stone, bamboo, lime and ash, he said.

According to Dharma Raj Bhitrakoti of YARCN, a total of 71 temporary houses are ready to be handed over in the next ten days.

“We are planning to hand over all the 1,200 houses within six months,” Bhitrakoti added.

Rana is one of the beneficiaries awaiting to move in. “I am eagerly waiting to shift to the new house,” she said.

Bahadur Rana, 45, another beneficiary from the same village, has been working tirelessly to complete his new earthquake-resilient temporary shelter with the support of Caritas Nepal.

Currently, the construction worker, along with his wife and two children live in a makeshift plastic tent.

“We are waiting for the sheets to arrive for the roofing, he said.

“I hope to move in early next week,” he added.

The homes being built by Caritas Nepal have two rooms, one kitchen and a front porch, costing around 62,500 Nepali rupees (about $470).

Caritas Nepal is also providing winter support for the poor by providing them with clothes, blankets and solar lights, especially for young children and lactating mothers.

Nearly, 1,500 families, including 2,600 children and 880 lactating mothers are benefitting from this package, said Sharma.

The charity has selected the most vulnerable groups like Rana as priority beneficiaries, he added.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Caritas brings hope to the homeless in quake-hit Nepal Caritas brings hope to the homeless in quake-hit Nepal
Pope Francis to visit Papua New Guinea in August Pope Francis to visit Papua New Guinea in August
Christian persecution 'going unchecked' in northern Indian state Christian persecution 'going unchecked' in northern Indian state
Vatican rules against ex-auditor general in termination case Vatican rules against ex-auditor general in termination case
Love is the only path to Christian unity: pope Love is the only path to Christian unity: pope
New Chinese bishop ordained with Pope Francis' approval New Chinese bishop ordained with Pope Francis' approval
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Pingliang

Diocese of Pingliang

The diocese of Pingliang covers the cities of Pingliang and Qingyang. There are 2 districts and 13 some counties under

Read more
Diocese of Cabanatuan

Diocese of Cabanatuan

Cabanatuan is suffragan to the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan. Its titular patron is St. Nicholas of Tolentine whose

Read more
Diocese of Ipil

Diocese of Ipil

The diocese of Ipil is a Roman Catholic diocese located in the city of Ipil in the Ecclesiastical province of Zamboanga

Read more
Diocese of Udupi

Diocese of Udupi

Udupi is a coastal diocese in Karnataka state. It is the 14th Catholic diocese of Karnataka. Udupi is specially known

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.