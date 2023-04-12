News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Philippines

Caritas asks for more for Filipino jobseekers

Official figures show the number of unemployed is increasing as country struggles to overcome Covid's economic fallout

Job applicants queue up at a job fair in Manila in this Sept 16, 2010 file photo

Job applicants queue up at a job fair in Manila in this Sept 16, 2010 file photo. (Photo:AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 12, 2023 05:49 AM GMT

Updated: April 12, 2023 06:26 AM GMT

Jobseekers, trade unions and a pontifical charity have called on the Philippine government to address the rising unemployment rate after official data showed a hike in the number of jobless people in the Southeast Asian nation.

Caritas Philippines, the Church’s social arm, is seeking more effort on the part of the government to combat rising unemployment in the Philippines, which is yet to recover from pandemic-related economic woes.

“This is a national problem. There is, of course, a faith aspect or dimension to it but this involves policy-making and strong political will,” Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan, who also acts as Caritas chief in the Catholic-majority nation, told UCA News.

Echoing the general mood, Marla Casinas, 23, a commerce graduate who has been applying for jobs for months without success, said, “I graduated in April 2022. Until now, I have been jobless. There are many of us who apply and I came from an ordinary school in the province… so maybe they [companies] prioritize graduates from big universities and schools,” Casinas told UCA News.

The data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on April 11 showed the number of unemployed Filipinos increased in February this year. 

Those out of work stood at 2.47 million in February, a rise of  4.8 percent compared with January when unemployment was pegged at 2.37 million.

However, the February figure is lower than the 3.13 million jobless in February 2022, PSA chief and National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said at a April 11 press conference.

“We’re still lower than last year although higher compared to last month. This shows that we have not yet completely healed from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Business establishments are still recovering from Covid-19,” Mapa said.

In 2020, over 26 percent of business establishments in the country closed due to the pandemic. Official data showed out of the 2,135 companies, 25.9 percent closed permanently while 52 percent were in partial operation.

Diwa Gerona, 40, a carpenter by profession and father of three, claimed he had to borrow money from loan sharks after his construction company closed in December 2022.

“There were very minimal customers. Very few had the money to invest in building a house or to improve real properties. The construction industry takes a lot of time to recover,” Gerona, who now works as a part-time tricycle driver, told UCA News.

Gerona said he applied for other jobs but was rejected because of his age.

The Federation of Free Workers recently sought President Marcos Jr.’s help to save more than 500 workers who were being retrenched by a state-owned corporation.

Sonny Matula, federation president, told UCA News that the restructuring would add to the rising unemployment rate and would set a “dangerous” precedent for other corporations to save costs on labor.

