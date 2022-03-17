News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Cardinal Zenari laments 'forgotten catastrophe' of Syria's war

An estimated 610,000 people have died in the conflict and 13 million have either fled or been displaced

Cardinal Zenari laments 'forgotten catastrophe' of Syria's war

A scene of destruction in the Syrian city of Aleppo. (Photo: AFP) 

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 17, 2022 05:16 AM GMT

As much of the world's attention is turned toward the pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine, the conflict that has engulfed Syria for over a decade has been largely forgotten, said the apostolic nuncio to Syria.

Cardinal Mario Zenari also said it was "sad to see, repeated in Ukraine, the same harrowing images of pain seen in Syria: homes destroyed, deaths, millions of refugees, the use of unconventional weapons such as cluster bombs, the bombing of hospitals and schools. Seeing the exact same descent into hell as seen in Syria."

In an interview with Vatican News published March 16, Cardinal Zenari said the 11th anniversary of the war was "a sad anniversary, first of all, because the war is not over yet and also because for a couple of years now, Syria seems to have disappeared from the media radar. First the Lebanese crisis, then Covid-19, and now the war in Ukraine have taken its place."

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

According to a March 15 report by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an estimated 610,000 people have died in the conflict, which began in 2011. More than 2.1 million people have been injured and an estimated 13 million have either fled or have been displaced within the country.

Cardinal Zenari said hope was "gone from the hearts of so many people," especially young people, "who see no future in their country."

"A nation without young people, and without qualified ones at that, is a nation without a future," he said. "The Syrian catastrophe is still the most serious man-made humanitarian disaster since the end of the Second World War."

The Italian cardinal said the protracted nature of the conflict, coupled with current events in other parts of the world, have not only "turned the attention of the international community elsewhere," but also the attention of the media.

"Until a couple of years ago, I used to receive phone calls from various parts of the world for interviews and information on the Syrian conflict," he said. "Now the phone is no longer ringing. This is another great misfortune that has happened to Syria: falling into obscurity. This obscurity is hurting people a lot."

Share your comments

Latest News

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen
Votes of vulnerable Filipinos matter too Votes of vulnerable Filipinos matter too
Residents survey damage after powerful Japan quake Residents survey damage after powerful Japan quake
Cambodia drops Covid-19 testing to bolster economy Cambodia drops Covid-19 testing to bolster economy
Vietnam Church needs to bridge generation gap Vietnam Church needs to bridge generation gap
Cambodia convicts 21 opposition politicians and supporters Cambodia convicts 21 opposition politicians and supporters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Controversy in Chile over government appointment of Jesuit

Controversy in Chile over government appointment of Jesuit

The Chilean government’s appointment of a well-known Jesuit priest to coordinate a national program on slums has provoked strong reactions in the South American country

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.