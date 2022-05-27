Cardinal Zen upbeat despite Hong Kong arrest

In mainland China, a Vatican-approved Catholic bishop remains in detention more than one year after he was arrested for allegedly violating repressive regulations on religious affairs.

Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu of Xinxiang in Henan province was detained on May 21 last year, a day after police raided a Catholic seminary and arrested 10 priests and an unknown number of seminarians. The arrests were part of an ongoing crackdown on Catholic institutes in the diocese.

Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu of Xinxiang was arrested on May 21 last year. (Photo: Bitter Winter/Weibo)

Catholic schools and kindergartens were shut down by security forces citing a ban on education by religious groups in the communist country. The 63-year-old bishop has been targeted by communist authorities for his repeated refusal to join state-controlled church bodies.

Since his secret ordination in 1991 with a Vatican mandate, he has been arrested several times but later released. He was barred from observing his duties as a bishop. Local Catholics have expressed concerns over the bishop’s health as he had surgery for cancer shortly before his latest arrest.

Natural disasters have hit parts of Asia with millions in India and Bangladesh reeling from deadly floods and heat waves. Catholics have joined relief and rescue efforts after flooding affected 22 districts in Assam state of eastern India.

The situation was critical for 720,000 people as floodwater submerged vast areas, destroying crops and houses and triggering a humanitarian crisis. The disaster has left at least 24 dead. Church groups provided food, water, dry rations and medicine to affected communities.

Officials of Guwahati Archdiocese distribute dry rations to people in a flood-affected area in Assam on May 21. (Photo supplied)

Flooding has caused similar havoc in neighboring Bangladesh, leaving at least 1.5 million people in the Sylhet region in dire conditions. Authorities said the worst flood in 20 years saw residences and businesses in many areas go under water, vast cropland inundated and people hit with shortages of food and drinking water.

Meanwhile, a deadly heat wave, rising above 48 degree Celsius, has swept over parts of India and Pakistan killing at least 90 people.

Filippinos are joining Catholics around the world to mark the seventh anniversary of Pope Francis’ landmark environmental encyclical Laudato Si’. They have engaged in a series of activities to take care of the environment during Laudato Si’ Week from May 22 to May 29.

Several dioceses are making a collective effort to resolve the climate crisis by addressing the loss of biodiversity and saving marine life. Cebu Archdiocese organized the first-ever underwater clean-up drive on Tuesday.

A child wades through the trash-filled and polluted waters of a river running through a slum in Philippine capital Manila. (Photo: AFP)

Divers, boat owners and volunteers from all over the region participated in the removal of trash lying on seabeds. Several resorts, socio-civic groups and the Jesuits were partners in the drive. About 90 percent of the garbage was identified as non-biodegradable.

Filipino Catholic Bishops’ Conference president Bishop Pablo David called on Catholics to make a collective effort in cleaning up the environment. He insisted that one cannot remain unsympathetic to the desperate condition of the world’s environment.

A court in Sri Lanka has ordered a travel ban on a Catholic priest for expressing solidarity with nationwide protests calling for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over a worsening economic crisis.

The Criminal Investigation Department told activist priest Father Amila Jeewantha Pieris about the ban on Monday. The priest has joined the month-long protests in front of the presidential secretariat in capital Colombo.

Sri Lankan police use tear gas to disperse students during a demonstration demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis in Colombo on May 21. (Photo: AFP)

The priest said he won’t give in to such intimidation and people will continue their struggle until the president and newly ordained Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe resign.

Father Peiris had earlier lodged a complaint with a court after pro-government supporters attacked and wounded at least 150 protesters on May 9. The ensuing violence left six people dead.

Catholic activists have called for a fair probe into a series of arson attacks that left homes and other buildings gutted in Indonesia’s restive Papua province. The attacks began after residents of Catholic-majority Dogiyai district rejected plans for a new police station. Some residents suspect the attacks could have been carried out by security forces.