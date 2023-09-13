News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Cardinal visits China as envoy promoting peace in Ukraine

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is set to make a 3-day visit to China as Pope Francis’ special envoy to lead the humanitarian mission

Cardinal visits China as envoy promoting peace in Ukraine

File photo of Cardinal Zuppi. (Photo: Vatican News

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: September 13, 2023 04:29 AM GMT

Updated: September 13, 2023 04:33 AM GMT

Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who said Pope Francis tapped him not to mediate but to encourage dialogue that could end Russia's war on Ukraine, flew to China Sept. 12, Italian media reported.

The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported the cardinal could meet as early as Sept. 13 with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Beijing.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, said Sept. 12 that the cardinal, accompanied by an official from the Vatican Secretariat of State, would be in Beijing Sept. 13-15 as "a further step in the mission desired by the pope to support humanitarian initiatives and the search for paths that can lead to a just peace."

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Vatican confirmed in late May that Pope Francis had chosen Cardinal Zuppi, the archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian bishops' conference to lead a peace mission. As a priest and member of the Community of Sant'Egidio in the early 1990s, he helped facilitate the peace talks that ended the civil war in Mozambique.

As part of his new mission, the cardinal traveled to Kyiv in early June and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He went to Moscow in late June, where he met with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill and with a Kremlin foreign policy adviser. In July, he went to Washington where he had a private meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

At the Sant'Egidio Community's annual interreligious meeting for peace, held this year Sept. 10-12 in Berlin, Cardinal Zuppi described Pope Francis as "an incurable dreamer, one who never stops dreaming and pushing so that war does not become the rule."

Speaking to reporters outside the meeting, the cardinal clarified that Pope Francis was not promoting the cardinal or himself as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, but rather the pope hoped the cardinal could help press for real conversations to end the war, conversations that would require the support and input of the United States and China as well as Russia and Ukraine.

"It is clear that there are so many difficulties in the situation that has been created," Cardinal Zuppi told reporters. "We must always remember (who is) the aggressor and (who is) the attacked, but we must find a solution."

His mission, the cardinal said, is to "continue to create all the necessary conditions and push in the only right direction, which obviously is a just and secure peace."

"It must be a peace chosen by the Ukrainians but with the guarantees, commitment and efforts of all," he said. Peace requires "the commitment of everyone, especially those who have the most importance, like China, obviously. Peace requires the efforts of all; it can never be something imposed by someone."

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
DR.CAJETAN COELHO
Dialogue, bridge-building, respect, and transparency are time-tested values among fellow human beings worldwide.
Reply

Latest News

The challenge behind Mother Teresa's 'Gospel on five fingers' The challenge behind Mother Teresa's 'Gospel on five fingers'
Be 'beggars for peace,' pope tells believers Be 'beggars for peace,' pope tells believers
Cardinal visits China as envoy promoting peace in Ukraine Cardinal visits China as envoy promoting peace in Ukraine
18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy attack 18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy attack
Mainland Chinese woman jailed over HK Tiananmen banner Mainland Chinese woman jailed over HK Tiananmen banner
The Church’s costly failures in handling clergy abuse The Church’s costly failures in handling clergy abuse
donateads_new
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Goa & Daman

Archdiocese of Goa & Daman

In a land area of 4,286.80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the provincial state of Goa and the Union

Read more
Diocese of Khunti

Diocese of Khunti

In a land area of 3, 365 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Khunti civil

Read more
Diocese of Kengtung

Diocese of Kengtung

The diocesan territory covers 45, 856 square kilometers. The civil population is 925, 000 at the end of 2008 and the

Read more
Archdiocese of Gwangju

Archdiocese of Gwangju

The Gwangju archdiocesan territory covers 12,623 square kilometers and includes Gwangju Metropolitan City and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.