News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Cardinal urges Filipinos to cry out for truth, justice

Cardinal Advincula calls on Filipinos to remember what happened after Jesus entered Jerusalem

Cardinal urges Filipinos to cry out for truth, justice

Catholic devotees hold their palm fronds as they wait for a blessing during Palm Sunday celebrations at the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto Shrine in San Jose del Monte, Philippines, on April 10. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: April 11, 2022 09:11 AM GMT

Updated: April 11, 2022 09:44 AM GMT

The archbishop of Manila has urged Filipino Catholics to profess their faith by shouting for truth and justice instead of seeking money and fame.

Modern Catholics are crying for wealth and power instead of for Christ, truth and justice, Cardinal Jose Advincula said during a Mass in Manila to mark Palm Sunday on April 10.

“When for money, wealth, position, power and popularity, the cry of Hosanna is very loud,” he said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“But why when for God, when for our faith, when for truth and justice, why do we seem to be just whispering or silencing our cries?” 

Cardinal Advincula called on Filipinos to remember what happened after Jesus entered Jerusalem. “Many were shouting Hosanna,” he said in his homily.

However, although people praised Jesus, they also condemned him to death and chose a thief over him. He was referring to the occasion when Pontius Pilate allowed the people to choose who between Jesus and Barabbas, the thief, he would set free. The crowd chose the criminal over Christ.

The comments were seen as an apparent swipe at some candidates who claim they have the passion and the heart to serve the people but were being accused of corruption and non-payment of taxes

Choosing a thief over Christ is choosing worldly offers like money and material possessions, Cardinal Advincula said.

Observers believed he was referring to a similar choice being asked of the Filipino people in the upcoming elections on May 9.

The comments were seen as an apparent swipe at some candidates who claim they have the passion and the heart to serve the people but were being accused of corruption and non-payment of taxes.

Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has found himself at the center of one scandal over a huge tax bill owed to the government.

The family was ordered by a court in 1999 to pay 23 billion pesos (US$460 million) in taxes on the estate left by dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

That amount was not paid and the total amount now owed has risen to 203 billion pesos because of interest and penalties imposed since then, according to the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

“When it comes to money, wealth, position, power and popularity, it seems that the noise is way louder,” said the cardinal.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Talking truth to power that exploits the poor Talking truth to power that exploits the poor
Vietnam's new deacons told to be devoted servants Vietnam's new deacons told to be devoted servants
Church leaders join calls for Sri Lankan govt to quit Church leaders join calls for Sri Lankan govt to quit
Indian govt urged to help students returning from Ukraine Indian govt urged to help students returning from Ukraine
Cardinal urges Filipinos to cry out for truth, justice Cardinal urges Filipinos to cry out for truth, justice
Malaysians rescued from Cambodian 'slave camps' but many missing Malaysians rescued from Cambodian 'slave camps' but many missing

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Murder of Coptic priest in Egypt sparks emotion and concern

Murder of Coptic priest in Egypt sparks emotion and concern

A Coptic Orthodox priest is slain in the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria while accompanying young parishioners along the scenic waterfront promenade

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.