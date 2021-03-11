X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Cardinal Tagle warns of populist leaders 'hijacking' religion

Filipino prelate virtually delivered the annual Trocaire/St. Patrick's College Lent lecture

Sarah MacDonald, Catholic News Service

Sarah MacDonald, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 11, 2021 06:47 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party

Mar 10, 2021
2

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
3

Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass

Mar 8, 2021
4

Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy

Mar 8, 2021
5

Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive

Mar 10, 2021
6

Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88

Mar 8, 2021
7

Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike

Mar 9, 2021
8

Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator

Mar 8, 2021
9

Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

Mar 9, 2021
10

Women turn grief into courage

Mar 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Cardinal Tagle warns of populist leaders 'hijacking' religion

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, head of the Vatican's evangelization congregation. (Photo: Angie de Silva)

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, head of the Vatican's evangelization congregation, has expressed concern over the "hijacking" of religion by populist leaders who sow division and exploit the anger of those who feel excluded.

Speaking after he delivered the 2021 Trócaire/St. Patrick's College Maynooth annual Lenten lecture on March 9 on "Caring for the Human Family and our Common Home," the Filipino prelate warned, "There is a growing sense in the world today of divisiveness, and unfortunately religion is being used to further division; sometimes even within the same religious affiliation you have divisions."

Referring to the recent rise of populist leaders, Cardinal Tagle described the phenomenon as "the return of the powerful big-boss-type of people," some of whom "hijack religion."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

These so-called populist leaders know where the pockets of disgruntled people are, and they present themselves as messiahs, he said. They use religion as a "convenient way" of getting followers, he added.

The president of Caritas Internationalis noted that in the encyclical "Fratelli Tutti," Pope Francis devoted several paragraphs to the matter of populist leaders who claim that they are defending the people, when in fact they are defending a certain group.

Speaking via Zoom from Rome, the cardinal stressed, "We need to study carefully why these leaders get followers; why do they become popular?"

He suggested that the pandemic could make the exclusion of people such as the poor and migrants worse, and that was why Caritas Internationalis had issued two documents calling for greater access to COVID-19 vaccines for the Global South.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

"I hope this pandemic will teach us the lesson that we are really connected with one another and to the earth, and that what happens in one part of the world can have a universal impact. I hope we will grow in responsibility to others," he said.

A close collaborator of Pope Francis, Cardinal Tagle said that although the pandemic may be restricting some exercise of the faith, it might also "lead to pastoral creativity, especially within families."

Speaking to Catholic News Service, the Filipino prelate recognized that the pandemic has brought "a lot of suffering."

Related News

The prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples admitted, "for us in the church, part of the suffering is that we want to provide pastoral help and pastoral guidance, but we cannot do it the way we were used to."

However, he set the pandemic-related restrictions on worship in the context of the suffering of Christians banned from the practice of their faith. He said he had been inspired by Japan's "hidden Christians."

Recalling how they had kept their faith alive for 200 years, Cardinal Tagle highlighted how Japan banned Christianity in the 17th century, and when it reopened its doors to Christianity in the 19th century, the French missionaries who went to Nagasaki were surprised to discover Christians who had survived all those years without church structures.

"In the midst of restrictions, it's the families, the laypeople, especially the mothers and the grandmothers, who passed on the faith. They were creative," the cardinal said.

Acknowledging that the pandemic had disrupted parish life and the church's usual way of delivering services and catechetical formation because of the restriction on movements, he said this offered an opportunity to identify those aspects of Christian life and church life that "we have not paid attention to sufficiently," including "the role of the family in the transmission of the faith and the formation of families in the social teachings of the church."

"In the past, the transmission of the faith, the teaching of prayers and the catechism happened in homes. It was the parents or the grandparents who did it." But with the development of specialized ministries such as religious education and catechists, this had declined.

"With the lockdown, children could not be brought to Sunday school, and catechists and teachers could not do their usual work. Are parents equipped to form their families, their children, their grandchildren and each other in faith and mission?" he asked.

"I think that the pandemic has opened up possibilities for us, but it has also become a mirror showing us where have we been weak in terms of Christian formation."

"This pandemic has led many churches and dioceses to reassess our usual ways of conducting mission and pastoral engagement. Even here in the Vatican, we are invited to reflect on what we call the 'normal' customary ways, to see how we can respond more adequately to the changing situation." The mission does not stop, he said, and the question is "How do we do it in a changed situation?"

Cardinal Tagle said his Trócaire Lenten reflection was an attempt to bring together the themes of Pope Francis's encyclicals, "Laudato Si', on Care for Our Common Home," and "Fratelli Tutti," the call for universal social friendship.

"We see an intimate connection between the two encyclicals," the cardinal said and noted Pope Francis' warning that "the degradation of the ecology of our common home happens side by side with the degradation of human relationships. The disregard of human beings is manifested also in our disregard for our common home, which is God's gift for all of us."

He pointed out that many economic or political choices today are detrimental to the survival of the earth. "The irresponsible use of creation now prevents not only the transmission of a livable, habitable world to future generations, but it also violates a key element of the church's social teaching, which is that the goods of the earth are for all and must be shared by all."

Also Read

Church told to include women to become more synodal
Church told to include women to become more synodal
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Pope Francis says he will ask God's forgiveness in Iraq
Pope Francis says he will ask God's forgiveness in Iraq
Precautions taken, pope sees Iraq trip as sign of love
Precautions taken, pope sees Iraq trip as sign of love
Pope says he cannot disappoint Iraqis, asks prayers for trip
Pope says he cannot disappoint Iraqis, asks prayers for trip
Bible reading boosts mental well-being among Christians, survey says
Bible reading boosts mental well-being among Christians, survey says

Latest News

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021
Malaysian Christians can use word 'Allah' after court ruling
Mar 11, 2021
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Mar 11, 2021
Church struggles against Indian state's stifling education order
Mar 11, 2021
Pope's Iraq trip delights American Chaldean Catholics
Mar 11, 2021
UN calls on Myanmar military to show restraint
Mar 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Mar 10, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Mar 9, 2021
Women turn grief into courage
Mar 8, 2021

Features

Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Mar 11, 2021
Japan still wounded 10 years after the tsunami
Mar 11, 2021
Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Mar 10, 2021
Selfless catechists lead Church's pastoral mission in Bangladesh
Mar 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican renews appeal for Good Friday collection for Holy Land

Vatican renews appeal for Good Friday collection for Holy Land
Churches raise their voices against Frances separatism law

Churches raise their voices against France’s separatism law
France hoping for a visit from the pope

France hoping for a visit from the pope

Catholic bishops in Paraguay urge government to listen to protesters

Catholic bishops in Paraguay urge government to listen to protesters

Pope approves disciplining Spanish priests who aided Basque terrorists

Pope approves disciplining Spanish priests who aided Basque terrorists
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 11 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 11 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, help me to love myself

Lord, help me to love myself
Grant that we may earnestly love God and neighbour

Grant that we may earnestly love God and neighbour
St. Theophanes | Saint of the Day

St. Theophanes | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.