X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Cardinal Tagle praises 'caring' Filipino overseas workers

The Christian faith is a source of strength and comfort for countless Filipinos who work abroad, he tells Pope Francis

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 16, 2021 05:47 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Eight Indian Christians hospitalized after attack by Hindu mob

Mar 15, 2021
2

Pakistani Christian serving life for blasphemy gets death sentence

Mar 12, 2021
3

Indian priest excommunicated, accused of attacking bishop

Mar 15, 2021
4

Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders

Mar 15, 2021
5

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?

Mar 12, 2021
6

Bali churches go quiet on Hindus' Day of Silence

Mar 15, 2021
7

Cardinal Bo calls for week of prayer for China Church

Mar 14, 2021
8

Pope Francis appoints new nuncio to India and Nepal

Mar 15, 2021
9

Folk play aims to convince Indian tribal people they were Hindus

Mar 12, 2021
10

British social worker honored by Bangladesh

Mar 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Cardinal Tagle praises 'caring' Filipino overseas workers

Members of the Philippine community arrive to take part in a Pope's Mass to mark 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines on March 14 at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. (Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP)

Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has praised his countrymen and women for enduring the "sorrow of separation" to care for their families.

Commemorating the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines on March 14, he told the pope that the Christian faith is a source of strength and comfort for countless Filipino men and women who work abroad to support their families.

According to a survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority, 2.2 million Filipino citizens worked overseas and sent an estimated 211.9 billion pesos (US$4.4 billion) to their families in 2019.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"We have left our families, not to abandon them but to care for them and their future. For love of them, we endure the sorrow of separation," said Cardinal Tagle, president of Caritas Internationalis and prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Holding back tears, the cardinal said that in the absence of their families, Filipino migrants find solace in their local parishes which they see as a "second home."

"When there is no one to talk with, we pour our hearts to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and ponder his word," he said. "We take care of the children under our charge as our own children, and the elderly as our own parents."

The joy of the Gospel has been an integral part of the Filipino identity since the arrival of Christianity in the Southeast Asian country five centuries ago, Pope Francis said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

He told members of Rome's Filipino community that evangelical zeal is a "part of your genes, a blessed 'infectiousness' that I urge you to preserve."

"I have often said that here in Rome, Filipino women are 'smugglers' of faith! Because wherever they go to work, they sow the faith," he said.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, fewer than 200 representatives of the city's Filipino community could attend the Mass at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter's Basilica.

Related News

In his homily, Pope Francis reflected on the Sunday Gospel reading from St. John in which Jesus tells Nicodemus that "God so loved the world that he gave his only-begotten son."

Christ's words, he said, "help us to see the true face of God" who "always looked at us with love, and for the sake of love, he came among us in the flesh of his son."

"If hearing the Gospel and practicing our faith do not enlarge our hearts and make us grasp the immensity of God's love -- maybe because we prefer a glum, sorrowful and self-absorbed religiosity -- then this is a sign that we need to stop and listen once more to the preaching of the Good News," the pope said. "God loves you so much that he gave you his entire life."

Christians, he added, are also called to make an act of selfless love that "offers itself, gives itself, expends itself" to others.

"That is the power of love: it shatters the shell of selfishness, breaks our carefully constructed security zones, tears down walls and overcomes fears so as to give freely of itself," the pope said. "That is what loves does: it gives itself."

Pope Francis encouraged Filipino Catholics to continue being witnesses of Gospel joy and thanked them for "the joy you bring to the whole world and to our Christian communities."

The message of God's love, he added, "cries out to be expressed in love" and is at the heart of the Church's mission "to care for those who are hurting and living on the fringes of life."

"The Church is called not to judge but to welcome; not to make demands, but to sow seeds; not to condemn, but to bring Christ who is our salvation," the pope said.

Also Read

Indonesian police feel heat in 'Catholic brother' abuse case
Indonesian police feel heat in 'Catholic brother' abuse case
Cambodia imposes harsh laws as Covid numbers spike
Cambodia imposes harsh laws as Covid numbers spike
Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban
Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban
Malaysian archdiocese focuses on mental health during Lent
Malaysian archdiocese focuses on mental health during Lent
More prison space needed for Thai pro-democracy protesters
More prison space needed for Thai pro-democracy protesters
Vietnamese nuns help lepers displaced by seaside project
Vietnamese nuns help lepers displaced by seaside project

Latest News

Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Mar 16, 2021
Christians asked to vote for secularism in eastern India
Mar 16, 2021
Indonesian police feel heat in 'Catholic brother' abuse case
Mar 16, 2021
Cambodia imposes harsh laws as Covid numbers spike
Mar 16, 2021
Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban
Mar 16, 2021
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Mar 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Mar 16, 2021
Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders
Mar 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Mar 13, 2021
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Mar 12, 2021

Features

Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Mar 16, 2021
Green-fingered South Korean nuns toil to safeguard creation
Mar 16, 2021
Vietnamese nuns help lepers displaced by seaside project
Mar 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Mar 15, 2021
Human trafficking in Indonesia a tough nut to crack
Mar 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Largest day of multifaith climate protests presses governments banks to end fossil fuel funding

Largest day of multifaith climate protests presses governments, banks to end fossil fuel funding
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau

Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Renovation of cathedral in Cameroons capital continues

Renovation of cathedral in Cameroon’s capital continues
Pope celebrates Mass for 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines

Pope celebrates Mass for 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines
Pope Francis begins Year Nine with much still to do

Pope Francis begins “Year Nine” with much still to do

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Lord Jesus, open our hearts to the healing and consoling power of Your mercy and grace

Lord Jesus, open our hearts to the healing and consoling power of Your mercy and grace

O mighty Lord, you are our refuge in these troubled times

O mighty Lord, you are our refuge in these troubled times
St. Heribert of Cologne | Saint of the Day

St. Heribert of Cologne | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.