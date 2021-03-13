X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Cardinal says 'human fraternity' includes citizenship rights for all

Pope Francis' Iraq trip is one 'destined to enter pages of the history of all religions and humanity itself'

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 13, 2021 06:04 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party

Mar 10, 2021
2

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?

Mar 11, 2021
3

Pakistani Christian serving life for blasphemy gets death sentence

Mar 12, 2021
4

Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive

Mar 10, 2021
5

Myanmar priest follows nun's peacemaker act

Mar 11, 2021
6

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons

Mar 10, 2021
7

Vietnam upholds farmers' death penalty over land clash

Mar 11, 2021
8

Church struggles against Indian state's stifling education order

Mar 11, 2021
9

Cambodian PM orders crematoriums to prepare for Covid deaths

Mar 10, 2021
10

Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore

Mar 11, 2021
Support UCA News
Cardinal says 'human fraternity' includes citizenship rights for all

Iraq's most revered Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, meets with Pope Francis and his delegation at his home in the holy city of Najaf on March 6. (Photo: Ayatollah Sistani's Media Office/AFP)

Pope Francis' focus on "human fraternity" does not aim simply at promoting tolerance among different religions and ethnic groups but ultimately pushes for a recognition of the full citizenship rights of all minorities, said Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

The pope's visit to Iraq March 5-8 told the country's Christian communities that they are "truly part of the life of the universal church" and that within Iraq they should not feel like isolated communities forced to "struggle to survive or flee but are active citizens with the right and obligation to contribute to the development of society," the cardinal said.

Writing in L'Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, Cardinal Ayuso said the pope's visit to Iraq not only encouraged Catholics in their faith, but demonstrated to all Iraqis that the Christian community exists in their country and that it is possible "to live side by side with believers from other religions."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Pope Francis' trip is one "destined to enter pages of the history of all religions and humanity itself," the cardinal wrote in the newspaper's March 12 edition.

Cardinal Ayuso accompanied Pope Francis throughout his visit and was one of a handful of people who went with the pope March 6 to meet Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, one of Shiite Islam's most authoritative leaders.

Throughout his trip, Pope Francis "reaffirmed the principles of equality among all the ethnic, social and religious components of the country," an equality "founded on citizenship," the cardinal said. "On this path, he has been accompanied by al-Sistani, who, in a declaration, wanted to affirm his commitment to working so that 'Christian citizens can live like all Iraqis in peace and security with all their constitutional rights.'"

In some countries, Christians or other minorities are given a "protected minority" status that allows them to survive in the country but does not guarantee equal rights or equal access to education and jobs, for example.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Fraternal coexistence, Cardinal Ayuso said, "requires the full recognition of citizenship. Full citizenship is a basic element for preserving one's identity."

At the root of the idea of "human fraternity" and interreligious dialogue, he said, is: "God is the creator of everything and everyone, so we are members of one family, and we must recognize that."

Recognizing all people as children of the one God, the cardinal said, moves relationships beyond "mere tolerance to fraternal coexistence, recognizing the diversity that exists among us, neutralizing violence and living as brothers and sisters."

Related News

Furthermore, he said, it calls on members of different religions and, especially, religious leaders to cooperate and collaborate to ensure that everyone enjoys equal rights everywhere.

"We are all members of the one human family and as such we have equal rights and responsibilities as citizens of this world," Cardinal Ayuso said. "At the basis of our collaboration and dialogue are the common roots of our humanity, so we do not start from scratch in dialogue."

Obviously, he said, the search for peace is a key component of interreligious dialogue and the promotion of human fraternity.

When members of different religions meet, speak to each other, get to know each other and recognize each other as brothers and sisters, "they make themselves peacemakers wherever they operate," the cardinal said.

Also Read

Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Be fathers, brothers who offer mercy, pope tells confessors
Be fathers, brothers who offer mercy, pope tells confessors
Old Testament scholar becomes secretary of biblical commission
Old Testament scholar becomes secretary of biblical commission
General absolution still possible during pandemic, Vatican says
General absolution still possible during pandemic, Vatican says
Cardinal Tagle warns of populist leaders 'hijacking' religion
Cardinal Tagle warns of populist leaders 'hijacking' religion
Church told to include women to become more synodal
Church told to include women to become more synodal

Latest News

The Vatican: Inalienable human rights must be defended
Mar 14, 2021
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Mar 13, 2021
Cardinal says 'human fraternity' includes citizenship rights for all
Mar 13, 2021
Be fathers, brothers who offer mercy, pope tells confessors
Mar 13, 2021
Vatican pledges to preserve jobs, mission despite cuts
Mar 13, 2021
Nuns on the front line fight to save Myanmar's democracy
Mar 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Mar 13, 2021
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Mar 12, 2021
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Mar 10, 2021

Features

Nuns on the front line fight to save Myanmar's democracy
Mar 13, 2021
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Mar 11, 2021
Japan still wounded 10 years after the tsunami
Mar 11, 2021
Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Perseverance has landed

Perseverance has landed
The popes very political strategy in engaging Islam

The pope’s very political strategy in engaging Islam
Hold your head high

Hold your head high
A welcome interruption

A welcome interruption
Giving women the opportunities to thrive

Giving women the opportunities to thrive
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 14 March

Mass on Demand – Sunday 14 March
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday of Lent

Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday of Lent
Lord, help us to respond to Your call to be agents of transformation

Lord, help us to respond to Your call to be agents of transformation
Enable Lord to shine your light in and through us

Enable Lord to shine your light in and through us
St. Matilda | Saint of the Day

St. Matilda | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.