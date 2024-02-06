News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Cardinal says he destroyed remaining copies of 'inconvenient' book

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández responded to several questions regarding 'La pasión mística: espiritualidad y sensualidad'

Argentinian cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez (center) attends a mass at St Peter’s basilica for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12, 2023, in The Vatican.

Argentinian cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez (center) attends a mass at St Peter’s basilica for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12, 2023, in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Gina Christian, OSV News

By Gina Christian, OSV News

Published: February 06, 2024 05:48 AM GMT

Updated: February 06, 2024 05:50 AM GMT

The Vatican's doctrinal head told OSV News that a controversial book he wrote more than 25 years ago is "by current standards … inconvenient" and "did not have the usefulness" he had envisioned at the time of writing.

In a Feb. 2 email, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, responded to several questions from OSV News regarding "La pasión mística: espiritualidad y sensualidad" ("Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality"), published in 1998 while he was still a priest in Argentina.

The DDF prefect told OSV News that he bought "the few copies that were available in some bookstores and destroyed them."

The book billed itself as "an invitation to the world of passionate love that hides in the depths of our being."

Three of the book's chapters explicitly discuss orgasms, with the final chapter titled "God and the couple's orgasm." Another passage recounts a 16-year-old girl's "passionate encounter with Jesus" that includes caressing him on the beach and kissing his mouth.

Published while then-Father Fernández was an adviser to several Argentine bishops' commissions, the 94-page volume -- released by Mexico-based Ediciones Dabar -- explores what the author calls "the sublime paths of mystical union, until reaching a point in which we seem to touch the impossible."

Shortly after the original Spanish text resurfaced online in early January, two sexual abuse survivors -- who emphasized they were not accusing the cardinal of wrongdoing -- told OSV News they found the material, passages of which they had read in translation, distressing.

Clerical abuse survivor Faith Hakesley, author of "Glimmers of Grace: Moments of Peace and Healing Following Sexual Abuse," called the book "absolutely nauseating."

Teresa Pitt Green of Spirit Fire, a Christian restorative justice network that works with the Catholic Church, told OSV News that she was troubled by Cardinal Fernández's account of the unnamed teen in his book, which she said indicated "a level of impropriety that is very disturbing."

OSV News shared with Cardinal Fernández a link to the full text of its interview with Hakesley and Pitt Green and asked the cardinal for his specific thoughts on their concerns.

Writing in Spanish, he replied, "I agree that by today's standards it is an inconvenient book. In fact, I myself realized this 25 years ago, a few months after its publication and ordered it to be withdrawn because it seemed to me that it did not have the usefulness I had imagined, and that very young or very old people could get confused.

"Moreover, I bought the few copies that were available in some bookstores and destroyed them," the cardinal wrote. "That is why I regret that the ultra-conservative sectors that do not accept me have used this book and have spread it widely. It is totally against my will and no good is done with this. Today, I would write something very different."

Cardinal Fernández said that "the material on male and female orgasm was taken from scientific books. But today we prefer lay people to do this research and not priests.

"Over the years we have learned many things, especially in the last decades," he wrote.

Regarding the unnamed 16-year-old girl referenced in his book, the cardinal said that "the story that this person told me, which I narrated in the book, was her initiative and I, of course, did not want to inquire about it."

He added that "on the other hand, the person's age was imaginary, because this was in a small parish in the interior of the country, and I did not want anyone to be able to deduce who the person was."

The cardinal did not comment on two items mentioned by OSV News based on issues raised by Hakesley and Pitt Green: whether the book's explicit material was similar to content used by spiritual-sexual abusers who seek to desensitize victims to sexual boundary violations, and whether the book -- as Pitt Green noted -- would likely violate the U.S. bishops' current standards for preventing abuse (the "Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People," also known as the Dallas Charter).

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodian ruling party lawyers single out opposition voices Cambodian ruling party lawyers single out opposition voices
Forest Mass campaign aims to save under threat Korean wetland Forest Mass campaign aims to save under threat Korean wetland
Christian group decries arrest of two US nationals in India Christian group decries arrest of two US nationals in India
Cardinal says he destroyed remaining copies of 'inconvenient' book Cardinal says he destroyed remaining copies of 'inconvenient' book
Pope, cardinals continue to discuss women's role in church Pope, cardinals continue to discuss women's role in church
Pope tells seminarians to put Eucharist at center of formation Pope tells seminarians to put Eucharist at center of formation
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Bombay

Archdiocese of Bombay

With a land area of 10,103.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai

Read more
Archdiocese of Dili

Archdiocese of Dili

Timor Leste has 13 districts served by three dioceses: Dili, Baucau, and Maliana. The diocese of Dili covers six

Read more
Archdiocese of Gwangju

Archdiocese of Gwangju

The Gwangju archdiocesan territory covers 12,623 square kilometers and includes Gwangju Metropolitan City and

Read more
Diocese of Phan Thiet

Diocese of Phan Thiet

Phan Thiet diocese's territory covers the whole civil province of Binh Thuan with 7,799.4 square kilometers. The

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.