News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Cardinal says debate about blessings is part of church life

The document in question, 'Fiducia Supplicans,' stated Catholic priests could bless a same-sex or other unmarried couples

Cardinal says debate about blessings is part of church life

Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin speaks during the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government session at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Dec. 2, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: January 13, 2024 05:18 AM GMT

Updated: January 13, 2024 05:21 AM GMT

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, said the debate surrounding the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith's declaration on the possibility of blessing gay couples shows that deeper reflection is still needed.

At the same time, he said, the reaction is a normal and healthy part of the Catholic Church learning how to take Gospel values and apply them to new situations.

Speaking to reporters who were attending his speech on the Holy See and peacemaking Jan. 12 at Rome's Academy of the Lincei, the cardinal was asked if the turmoil surrounding the document on blessings was good or bad.

"It is always good," the cardinal replied, according to Vatican News. "The important thing is that we always proceed according to what is called 'progress in continuity.'"

"In the church there has always been change," he said. "The church of today is not the church of 2,000 years ago. The church is open to the signs of the times; it is attentive to needs that arise, but it also must be faithful to the Gospel, it must be faithful to tradition, faithful to its heritage."

"But if this upheaval helps us walk according to the Gospel in responding, then it is welcome," he said.

Cardinal Parolin also was asked about the statement of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, or SECAM, released Jan. 11 that said that while the bishops of Africa affirm their fidelity to the pope, they "generally prefer" not to offer blessings to same-sex couples.

The statement, signed by Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Kinshasa, president of SECAM, also said the message was issued "with the agreement" of Pope Francis and Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

"This document has provoked very strong reactions from some episcopates," Cardinal Parolin said. "It means that a very, very delicate, very sensitive point has been touched upon that will need serious follow-up."

The document in question, "Fiducia Supplicans" ("Supplicating Trust") -- subtitled "On the pastoral meaning of blessings" -- stated that Catholic priests could bless a same-sex or other unmarried couple. However, it cannot be a formal liturgical blessing, nor give the impression that the church is blessing the union as if it were a marriage.

The document, and a subsequent clarification by Cardinal Fernández, insisted that the declaration did not change Catholic doctrine on marriage and did not signal approval for same-sex unions.

But the request for a blessing can express and nurture "openness to the transcendence, mercy and closeness to God in a thousand concrete circumstances of life, which is no small thing in the world in which we live. It is a seed of the Holy Spirit that must be nurtured, not hindered," the doctrinal dicastery said in the declaration published Dec. 18.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cardinal says debate about blessings is part of church life Cardinal says debate about blessings is part of church life
Catholic aid agency's staff remain in Yemen amid airstrikes Catholic aid agency's staff remain in Yemen amid airstrikes
Pope calls for preservation of church's audiovisual archives Pope calls for preservation of church's audiovisual archives
Phil prosecutor dismisses Duterte death threat case Phil prosecutor dismisses Duterte death threat case
Taiwanese vote in key election under China threats Taiwanese vote in key election under China threats
China invokes sea goddess to influence Taiwan poll China invokes sea goddess to influence Taiwan poll
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Iba

Diocese of Iba

In a land area of 3,642 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil province of Zambales and

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Korea

Military Ordinariate of Korea

The Military Ordinariate in Korea (called Gunjong in Korean) covers all Catholic Military personnel and their family.

Read more
Diocese of Shimoga

Diocese of Shimoga

The diocese stretches over 21,405 square kilometers and covers three civil districts in Karnataka

Read more
Diocese of Coimbatore

Diocese of Coimbatore

The diocesan territory stretches over 28,490 square kilometers and covers civil districts of Coimbatore and parts of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.