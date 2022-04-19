Sri Lanka

Cardinal Ranjith disapproves of new Sri Lankan cabinet

Catholic leader calls the new appointments by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa 'a mere deception'

Protesters demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation over Sri Lanka's crippling economic crisis during a demonstration near the president's office in Colombo on April 18. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Colombo Published: April 19, 2022 10:22 AM GMT Updated: April 19, 2022 11:06 AM GMT

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has rejected the newly appointed Sri Lankan cabinet of ministers, calling it a mere attempt to deceive the public.

“There is no use in changing and appointing new ministers, just misguiding the people. Changing pillows for a headache will not solve the problem,” Cardinal Ranjith remarked at a press conference in Colombo on April 18.

The new cabinet was sworn in at the President’s House in Colombo amid nationwide protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government for mismanaging the island nation’s economy.

Cardinal Ranjith accused the Rajapaksha government of undermining democracy and reiterated the demand for an all-party interim government made earlier by the chief prelates.

“The president has disregarded our requests and appointed a new cabinet,” said Cardinal Ranjith while reminding the rulers that they were not the owners of the country.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of ordinary citizens continued their day-and-night protests in front of the presidential secretariat demanding that the president, the prime minister and the council of ministers step down immediately.

Anti-government protests erupted in the country in early March as the worst economic crisis in decades unfolded with a foreign exchange crisis leading to severe shortages of essentials

“There is information that thugs and armed forces are getting ready to dissolve the protesters. This is unacceptable and an immoral response,” said Cardinal Ranjith.

Many Christian priests and nuns have joined the protesters in Colombo.

Fuel prices skyrocketed and Gemunu Wijeratne, president of the Bus Owners' Association, said many buses have stopped operating as a result.

Protesters have set up temporary camps with food, water and toilet facilities besides a makeshift medical camp in the open space opposite the presidential secretariat.

Chief Buddhist monks too criticized the elected representatives for failing to provide relief to people suffering due to the economic crisis.

They said they are looking to hold discussions with the leadership of all political parties represented in parliament to defuse the crisis and provide relief to the people.

The Buddhasasana Task Force said the prime minister and the cabinet should be removed. “Find a solution to the current crisis in the country through a minimal cabinet of opposition MPs who have won the favor of the people to some extent,” it demanded.

President Rajapaksa said his government had made mistakes but was ready to correct the mistakes and move forward.

