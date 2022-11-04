News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Cardinal Ranjith criticizes Sri Lanka’s draft constitution

The new constitution aims to punish government's critics, warns the head of the nation’s Catholic Church

Cardinal Ranjith criticizes Sri Lanka’s draft constitution

Sri Lankan demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest rally against the spiraling cost of living, in Colombo on Nov. 2. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: November 04, 2022 10:35 AM GMT

Updated: November 04, 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Sri Lanka has criticized a new draft constitution initiated by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, calling it an attempt to silence the government's critics.

The committee of experts appointed by Rajapaksa has drafted the constitution without consulting people and has handed it over to the incumbent president, Cardinal Ranjit said addressing a gathering to commemorate World Habitat Day in Negombo on Nov. 3.

“I also received a copy of the draft constitution, according to which anyone airing grievances against the government or a government agency shall be imprisoned for at least 20 years,” he said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The cardinal also elaborated on how the new constitution would prohibit critics of the government from approaching international forums like the United Nations (UN) for the redressal of grievances.

Cardinal Ranjith, as the head of Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church, had in March met UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet in Geneva, and discussed, among other matters, the investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

The Church alleges that the slow progress of the investigation delays justice for the 269 victims and their families.

A harsh critic of both the previous and incumbent governments for what he calls their inability to find the masterminds of the Easter attack, the cardinal has on several occasions threatened to take the matter to the international community.

“Politicians who cannot solve people's problems should go home and people should not vote for them,” Cardinal Ranjith maintained.

Shirani Nirupama, a rights activist, appreciated Cardinal Ranjith's efforts to educate the public on the draft constitution.

"Through the constitution, some political families hope to maintain their power for a long time," she said.

She blamed the island nation’s current economic, political and social woes on the previous Rajapaksa regime.

"Many problems faced by the people today, from corruption, mismanagement, and wrong economic decisions, can be blamed on the concentration of powers in the hands of one person,” Nirupama said.

Sri Lanka's Cabinet has approved the draft bill on 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. It empowers parliament over the executive president amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

The nation is facing the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which has led to an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and fuel, triggering street protests over the poor handling of the situation and the lack of accountability on part of the top leadership.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope's Bahrain visit fosters Christian-Muslim dialogue Pope's Bahrain visit fosters Christian-Muslim dialogue
Significance of first native bishop in Indonesia’s Papua Significance of first native bishop in Indonesia’s Papua
Filipino seafarers escape European Union ban Filipino seafarers escape European Union ban
Cardinal Ranjith criticizes Sri Lanka’s draft constitution Cardinal Ranjith criticizes Sri Lanka’s draft constitution
Korean Catholics pray for Halloween stampede victims Korean Catholics pray for Halloween stampede victims
Christian group hails Australia’s efforts for religious freedom Christian group hails Australia’s efforts for religious freedom
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.