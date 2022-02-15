X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Cardinal Ranjith condemns arrest of Sri Lankan activist

The arrest of Shehan Malaka Gamage coincided with an attack on the house of television journalist Chamuditha Samarawickrama

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: February 15, 2022 09:43 AM GMT

Updated: February 15, 2022 10:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Sounding the alarm on China, but is Rome listening?

Feb 12, 2022
2

Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors

Feb 11, 2022
3

Re-imagining the Church in India

Feb 11, 2022
4

Christian group demands release of jailed Pakistani Hindu

Feb 11, 2022
5

Global campaign demands ouster of Indian bishop

Feb 11, 2022
6

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 11, 2022
7

UN seeks answers over Papua human rights abuses

Feb 15, 2022
8

Caritas and Cambodia join to manage natural disasters

Feb 11, 2022
9

UN refugee who threw sandal at Hun Sen billboard freed from jail

Feb 14, 2022
10

Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations

Feb 14, 2022
Support UCA News
Cardinal Ranjith condemns arrest of Sri Lankan activist

Sri Lankan television journalist Chamuditha Samarawickrama shows parts of his damaged house following a pre-dawn attack by armed men in Colombo on Feb. 14. (Photo: AFP)

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has condemned the arrest of a Catholic rights activist who stood up for victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.

Activist Shehan Malaka Gamage was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Feb. 14. Minutes before a team of policemen arrived to arrest him, Gamage went live on social media and said he was being abducted.

Police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said Gamage was arrested for a comment he made with regard to a recent media briefing. He was earlier summoned to the CID and a statement was recorded.  

The Maligakanda magistrate's court ordered Gamage's release on bail.

On the day of his arrest, a group of unidentified persons arrived in a white van and attacked the house of Sri Lankan television journalist Chamuditha Samarawickrama, who had criticized the powerful ruling Rajapaksa family and their allies in recent broadcasts, including on YouTube.

The four masked attackers were armed. They allegedly threatened the security guard by holding a gun to his head before pelting stones and smearing the journalist’s house with human waste.

This has taken place just before the UN Human Rights Council session to be held at the end of the month and it will adversely affect the country internationally

Cardinal Ranjith called Gamage’s arrest and the attack on the journalist’s house a violation of their human rights.

“The Attorney General, who could not implement the recommendations of the Easter Commission report, was apparently trying to arrest those seeking justice for the Easter attack,” he said in Colombo on Feb. 15.

Cardinal Ranjith, who is scheduled to visit the Vatican later this month, said that “action will be taken to find a solution through international organizations” regarding the Easter attack.

Father Cyril Gamini, a member of the archdiocese's proclamation committee on the search for the truth of the Easter Sunday attack, said Gamage stood up for the victims of the 2019 terrorist atrocity and demanded justice for them.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He had said the Easter attack was a political conspiracy and called on the Sri Lankan government to look into the matter.

“This has taken place just before the UN Human Rights Council session to be held at the end of the month and it will adversely affect the country internationally,” said Father Gamini.

The Sri Lanka Professional Journalists’ Association (SLPJA) has strongly condemned the attack on Samarawickrama’s house.

"It is clear that the purpose of such attacks is threats to media freedom. In an environment where justice has not yet been done for the brutal attacks, killings and disappearances that have befallen the media community in this country, such attacks may be a reminder of that dark past," said the SLPJA.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistani celebrity's brother acquitted of her 'honor killing'
Pakistani celebrity's brother acquitted of her 'honor killing'
Stirring the communal cauldron in India
Stirring the communal cauldron in India
Prominent Indians call for repeal of anti-conversion laws
Prominent Indians call for repeal of anti-conversion laws
Another mob lynching over blasphemy claims in Pakistan
Another mob lynching over blasphemy claims in Pakistan
Dalit Catholics struggle for representation in Indian Church
Dalit Catholics struggle for representation in Indian Church
Re-imagining the Church in India
Re-imagining the Church in India
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani celebrity's brother acquitted of her 'honor killing'
Feb 15, 2022
We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril
Feb 15, 2022
Cardinal Ranjith condemns arrest of Sri Lankan activist
Feb 15, 2022
14 Muslim separatists surrender to Philippine govt
Feb 15, 2022
New bishop ordained in Vietnam's Hung Hoa Diocese
Feb 15, 2022
UN reaches out to Chinese Christians stranded in South Korea
Feb 15, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril
Feb 15, 2022
Stirring the communal cauldron in India
Feb 15, 2022
Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations
Feb 14, 2022
Forgiving enemies for love
Feb 14, 2022
Letter from Rome: Separating the men from the boys
Feb 14, 2022

Features

Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
Valentine's Day signals recovery of Philippine motels
Feb 14, 2022
Finding love and happiness in Japan
Feb 11, 2022
What forces are fueling Myanmar’s terrible crisis?
Feb 10, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops offer blueprint for Guatemalas development

Catholic bishops offer blueprint for Guatemala’s development
Build Church without claiming privileges says new archbishop in Algiers

Build Church without claiming privileges, says new archbishop in Algiers
Pope boosts disciplinary section of Vatican doctrinal office

Pope boosts "disciplinary section" of Vatican doctrinal office
Jacques Hamel martyr and man of Vatican II

Jacques Hamel: martyr and man of Vatican II
Vatican cardinal pays tribute to Canadas liberal bishop Remi De Roo

Vatican cardinal pays tribute to Canada’s "liberal bishop" Remi De Roo
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.