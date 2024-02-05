News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Sri Lanka

Cardinal Ranjith calls for new leadership in Sri Lanka

Prelate questions extravagant Independence Day celebrations in the midst of economic woes

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith speaks at a press conference in Colombo on Jan. 13, 2023. On Feb. 4, the archbishop of Colombo questioned extravagant Independence Day celebrations in the midst of economic woes.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith speaks at a press conference in Colombo on Jan. 13, 2023. On Feb. 4, the archbishop of Colombo questioned extravagant Independence Day celebrations in the midst of economic woes. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 05, 2024 09:02 AM GMT

Updated: February 05, 2024 12:18 PM GMT

Sri Lanka’s Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has urged a change in the nation’s leadership ahead of the polls this year.

At a Feb. 4 service to mark the Indian Ocean nation’s 76th Independence Day at All Saints Church on the outskirts of the capital Colombo, the 76-year-old cardinal questioned the essence of celebrating freedom when the nation has been hit by economic turmoil and a political stalemate.

“We ask the leaders whose freedom are you celebrating? The freedom of the rulers? The freedom of the people?" Cardinal Ranjith said.

Sri Lanka marked independence from Britain on Feb. 4 and hosted Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin as the guest of honor.

"Isn't it a mockery of the country's people to celebrate the country's independence by showing military parades, police, and aircraft parades, bringing dignitaries and ambassadors when the people of the country are hungry?” said Ranjith, who heads Colombo archdiocese.

Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy in April 2022, accumulating over US$83 billion in debt. The economic crisis triggered a political upheaval, leading to the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapakse as president.

The current regime of President Ranil Wickremesinghe acts as a caretaker government and presidential polls in the nation of 22 million people are scheduled for between September and October this year.

To tide the nation over amid its economic woes, the interim government has taken out an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

The government has made bids to increase its revenue through raised electricity bills and imposed heavy taxes on professionals as part of the conditions set by the IMF.

The Wickremesinghe government has repeatedly postponed local elections, claiming the state exchequer did not have the 10 billion Sri Lankan rupees (US$30 million) required to hold the polls for municipal, urban and divisional councils.

"What we have to do is to work to free this country from this oppressive ruling class. I sincerely believe that the country should be handed over to a new leadership that truly loves the country," said Cardinal Ranjith.

The high-profile Independence Day celebrations amid economic misery did not go down well with civil society groups.

Harsha de Silva, a member of parliament and an economist, rejected the idea of “extravagant political displays while 7 million people are struggling for three meals a day.

“People's stomachs are not filled by ostentatious displays. We shouldn't spend hard-earned money on false self-images," added Silva.

"People who celebrate independence are not free," said Neil Ferdinand from People's Council, a civil society group, on Feb. 4 in Negombo, north of Colombo, while staging a protest.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse a group of Jaffna University students and political leaders in the northern part of the country who were staging a protest, denouncing Independence Day as a "black day."

